Krishen Iyer Sets Sights on a For-Profit Company
There is much to understand about insurance benefits and the secondary market which benefits employees and companies alike. It also benefits tax payers as these benefits are mainly preventative driving down premium cost on Major Medical Insurance, Mental Health, Gym, Employer Assistance, Tele Doc and so much more.
La Jolla, CA, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KIV Investments lead by Krishen Iyer along with his partners, which are consolidating into one company currently, are investing in large group savings for these benefits. Secondary benefit market MEC Plans, Tele-doc (reduced pricing better service), Mental Health, Gap insurance, life insurance, accident insurance, Pharmacy card and more.
Its a intriguing and very compliant based market as many IRS tax codes need to be followed. Leading to a wall of entree which is exactly what Iyer wants. "The taller the wall it is the better, we understand what we are doing."
Iyer and his team comprised of a TPA which is a Third Party Administration Management co. for claims adjudication and compliance, A PBM which is a pharmacy Benefit management company focused on lower prices with AI insights to use for company employees to learn the best pharmacies to go to getting the lowest cost per drug and more complex many more strategies and cost saving helps employees enhance their primary insurance or allow them to not use it at all in some cases. These packages are designed more for preventative care in order to not have to use primary insurance as much. Also allowing employer to save on group insurance costs rising.
"We currently have 3 fortune 500 companies on these plans," says Iyer.
We will strive as a company to have in our mission stay up with Compliance, routines and regulations, praise for our team and a clients team, prompt delivery, and engagement with our employer groups. We want the best service at the lowest cost without sacrificing any services.
