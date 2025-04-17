Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Certified Boom Repair Service, Inc. and an Individual Buyer
Tampa, FL, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Certified Boom Repair Service, Inc. and an Individual Buyer
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of Certified Boom Repair Service, Inc. to a High Net Worth Individual.
Certified Boom Repair Service, Inc. is a Tampa, Florida-based provider of crane and heavy equipment repair services. Established in 1982, the family-owned business has grown into a trusted name in the construction and heavy machinery industries, offering comprehensive services including mechanical and structural repairs, hydraulic system maintenance, refurbishing, and painting. The company services a broad range of equipment such as scissor lifts, excavators, backhoes, skid steers, forklifts, and tower cranes. Known for its deep industry expertise and commitment to safety and quality, Certified Boom Repair has built a strong reputation across the Southeast United States.
The acquirer is an individual buyer with a background in the technology industry and is now seeking a strategic career transition into other sectors.
"Certified Boom is a unique and high-value asset providing a high-quality role to a base of leading clients in its served markets. We believe that the company and team have found a great home with the individual buyer that Benchmark sourced, who is clearly energized to take this business to the next stage of its growth. We are certainly excited to follow their collective continued success moving forward." - William Sullivan, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
