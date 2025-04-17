Atlanta CASA to Host "Brunch & Learn" Event Focused on Supporting Atlanta’s Foster Youth
Atlanta, GA, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Atlanta CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is inviting the community to its first major event of its 30th Anniversary Celebration — Brunch & Learn: Supporting Atlanta’s Foster Youth — on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Held as part of Atlanta CASA’s year-long milestone campaign, this engaging brunch event will offer attendees a rare 360-degree look at the foster care experience — from the challenges faced by youth in care to the critical role of advocates, judges, social workers, and service organizations working to support them.
“Too often, the foster care experience is something that happens quietly, without the wider community understanding what’s really involved,” said Domonique Cooper, CEO of Atlanta CASA. “This event brings those stories forward — directly from the people who’ve lived them — and shows how each of us can play a role in supporting Atlanta’s most vulnerable children and young adults.”
Attendees will hear powerful insights from:
Former foster youth
Current Atlanta CASA volunteers
Judges and social workers
Representatives from leading service organizations, including CHRIS 180
The event is designed to be both educational and actionable, helping attendees better understand the foster system while providing clear pathways for involvement and advocacy. Those interested in attending should email angela.owens[at]atlantacasa.org for more information.
Brunch & Learn: Supporting Atlanta’s Foster Youth is made possible through the generous support of Atlanta CASA’s 30th Anniversary Presenting Sponsor, PulteGroup.
Contact
Atlanta CASAContact
Kate Viana
770-776-9514
atlantacasa.org
