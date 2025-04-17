Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 7th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit
Energy and power community to convene on July 9-10, in National Harbor, MD.
Washington, DC, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Department of Defense is the single largest energy consumer in the United States as it consumes approximately 76% of total federal energy consumption. The DoD faces a great deal of challenges fueling facilities, installations, weapons and platform systems in an ever-changing threat landscape of advanced adversaries, natural disasters, aging infrastructure, and cyber-attacks.
To this end, DSI's 7th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit will bring together leaders and expert from across U.S. military services, DoD, federal government, & industry to explore the advancement of energy and power technologies to promote greater energy security, resiliency, and independence to meet the DoD’s operational energy needs. Senior-level speakers will address the recent advancements in subjects such as flexible nuclear energy, beamed energy, and joint perspectives on energy and power policy.
2025 Topics of Discussion Include:
Strengthening US Energy Infrastructure Security and Resilience
Exploring Cutting Edge Energy Solutions and Policies Across DoD Installations
Powering the Warfighter: Supporting the Army’s Energy Needs
Empowering the Relationship Between the DoD and US Electric Companies
Enabling Energy Resiliency Through Flexible Nuclear Power
Developing Efficient Energy Storage Systems and Batteries for Defense Applications
2025 Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Robert Thompson, SES, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Energy, Installations, and Environment
· Peter Lynch, SES, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Energy, Installations and Environment
· Brandon C. Cockrell, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Energy and Sustainability
· RDML George Bresnihan, Commander Defense Logistics Agency Energy
· Kirk Phillips, Director Air Force Office of Energy Assurance
· Kim Spangler Ph.D, Executive Director, SERDP and ESTCP for DoD
· Dr. Nathan Johnson, Director of the Laboratory for Energy and Power Solution ASU
· Eric Shields, Senior Battery Advisor, ASD, Industrial Base Policy, OUSD A&S
· LTG (Ret) Jason Evans, Former Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9; Chief Operating Officer, Tennessee State University
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201-987-1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://power.dsigroup.org/
