Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Nova Seafood, LTD. and Highwood Harbor LLC
Portland, ME, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nova Seafood, LTD. is a primary distributor of fresh and frozen seafood, delivering consistent, high-quality, and safe seafood at competitive prices with reliable, timely delivery. Based in Portland, Maine, the company was established in 1990 and operates as a seafood importer, processor, and distributor. Nova Seafood Holding Co., Inc. and A.C. Seafoods, Ltd., hereinafter collectively referred to as Nova, focus on supplying high-quality seafood across the United States. Their diverse product line includes scallops, haddock, cod, salmon, halibut, and crab meat, among others, with the majority of their customer base located in the Northeast.
Highwood Harbor LLC is led by a seasoned seafood and food industry entrepreneur with deep expertise across the entire value chain, including fishing, aquaculture (RAS), processing, procurement, and distribution to retail, club stores, restaurant chains, distributors, and manufacturers. With global experience and a track record in leading start-ups, turnarounds, and multi-functional teams, the buyer has successfully developed new categories and species that have scaled beyond $100 million in value. Their business experience also includes mergers and acquisitions, serving on boards, and launching new ventures with strategic vision.
Benchmark International is proud to support the Nova team in identifying the right acquirer to carry their legacy forward. Highwood Harbor's deep industry expertise and global perspective are the perfect fit to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.
"It was a genuine pleasure working with Angelo to support the sale of Nova Seafood. Angelo is a seafood industry veteran, and his expertise in the market proved invaluable in the course of the transaction. The team at Highwood Harbor brought to bear a level of experience and professionalism that rivals the largest acquirers, and we look forward to watching their continued success in the space and hope to work with their team in the future." – James Roberts, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
