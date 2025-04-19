RX Global - Airport Show to Feature Advanced Technologies to Enhance Airport Security
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 8th edition of Airport Security Middle East will run alongside the 24th Airport Show from May 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The three-day event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, will focus on the evolving landscape of airport security, including current challenges, emerging threats, and future requirements.
As a co-located conference of Airport Show, this edition brings together global airport leaders, decision-makers, and innovators to discuss how airports can remain secure and efficient in an era of rapidly advancing threats and technologies. The event will serve as a key knowledge-sharing platform while offering networking and business opportunities for professionals from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
Airport Show will feature over 120 exhibitors from 20+ countries, with dedicated country pavilions for Germany and Italy, and host more than 150 buyers from 30 nations. The region’s leading B2B platform for the airport industry continues to showcase the latest innovations in aviation infrastructure, security, and smart technologies.
Global airport investment is surging. According to Airports Council International (ACI), airport investments could reach US$2.4 trillion by 2040. By Q3 of 2024, the global pipeline of airport projects stood at US$589.1 billion, with the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region accounting for US$75.5 billion, and South Asia contributing US$34 billion. CAPA data shows that 81.4% of global airport infrastructure projects are currently in the pre-execution or execution phase, with a combined value of US$483.2 billion.
Technological innovation, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), is playing a central role in redefining airport security. Airports are increasingly turning to digital, cloud-based, and AI-driven access control systems. These technologies enable proactive threat detection by analyzing real-time video feeds, reducing false alarms, and accelerating response times. Smart systems using computer vision, behavioral analytics, and threat intelligence platforms are helping identify suspicious activity, detect weapons using thermal imaging, and enhance screening accuracy.
Airport security is a growing concern in the Middle East, where aviation traffic continues to rise. The region’s carriers posted a 9.4% growth in traffic in 2024, with capacity increasing by 8.4% and load factor reaching 80.8%. IATA forecasts that Middle East passenger numbers will climb to 530 million by 2043, reflecting the region’s increasing significance in global air travel.
Colonel Engineer Expert Marwan Mohammad Singel, Director of Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center at Dubai Police, emphasized:
“Technology has become essential in securing airports, easing travel, and ensuring seamless passenger journeys. We invest in the best security tech while keeping our teams well-trained. The Airport Show allows our personnel to deepen their knowledge and explore the latest advancements in the field.”
Dubai, home to two international airports within its urban boundary, processed 92.3 million passengers in 2024. For the tenth consecutive year, Dubai International (DXB) remains the world’s busiest airport for international travelers — underlining the emirate’s role as a global aviation hub.
May Ismail, Event Manager at RX, which organizes over 400 events across 42 sectors in 22 countries, said, “As airport security must constantly evolve to meet new threats, Airport Security Middle East offers a unique opportunity to explore advanced products, many debuting in the region. Delegates will gain insights into risk-based approaches, AI applications, automated screening systems, and other emerging trends.”
In the Middle East and Africa, the push for more effective, efficient, and contactless airport security is gaining traction. According to IATA’s Regional Vice President Kamil Al Awadi, passenger traffic is projected to grow at an average rate of 3.9% annually through 2043. The region is expected to add 237 million passengers by 2034.
This growth underscores the importance of robust security infrastructure. A Zion Market Research report forecasts the global airport security market will reach US$38.09 billion by 2032. For the Middle East, this means increased investment in smart technologies to maintain safety without compromising efficiency.
The region is also emerging as a global travel gateway, hosting 13 Flight Information Regions (FIRs), numerous airlines, and over 110 airports. The surge in air traffic is driving the need for streamlined, tech-enhanced airport environments. By 2043, the Middle East is expected to hold 5.7% of the global aviation market.
In 2024, the region’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK), grew by 9.4%, surpassing Latin America and Africa. Since 2000, the Annual Average Growth Rate (AAGR) in the Middle East has been 6.8%, nearly double the global average. Worldwide, passenger numbers are forecasted to grow 3.8% annually, translating to over 4.1 billion additional journeys by 2043.
