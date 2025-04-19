UmarsHalal.com Brings Halal Meat Delivery to Your Doorstep
One of the most popular halal meat shops in New York, Umar’s Zabiha Halal Meat Shop, has announced the launch of its online delivery service.
Brooklyn, NY, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York City, One of the most popular halal meat shops in New York, Umar’s Zabiha Halal Meat Shop, has announced the launch of its online delivery service. The supplier strictly adheres to the highest halal meat-cutting and food quality standards to ensure freshness and flavor.
The 100% halal-certified meat brand is committed to sourcing meat from farms that raise animals in natural and humane environments. The brand ensures that barns and pasture owners maintain the highest animal breeding standards with regular health monitoring.
All meat is hand-slaughtered, following the strictest halal standards as per Islamic guidelines, at its USDA-inspected facility located in Brooklyn. All meat is cut, marinated, and packed with the highest hygiene standards under stringent oversight. The meat is preserved with the NanoChill Freshest Method to preserve freshness and taste.
“At Umar’s Halal Meat Shop, the customer is the top priority. Our practices uphold the trust and beliefs of halal-conscious households. The launch of the online service is an expression of gratitude for the trust in making us a staple and a commitment to making the finest meat accessible to our customers’ doorstep to enhance their culinary experiences,” said the founder of Umar’s Halal Meat Shop.
Umar’s Halal Meat Shop offers a wide variety of meats to address diverse culinary preferences. Buyers can choose from chicken (whole, parts), tender goat and lamb, premium quality beef, and a variety of fish. All the poultry, seafood, and beef meat options are available in boneless varieties as well. Customers can also choose from whole, portioned, chopped, and ground meat. In addition, the brand offers several ready-to-cook marinated options that are halal-cleaned and marinated in traditionally blended spices. Some of their most popular pre-marinated products include tandoori chicken legs, chicken tikka (boneless), masala hilsha reshmi, and tandoori lamb chops.
Prioritizing customer convenience, www.UmarsHalal.com has launched an online delivery service. The brand also offers free delivery for orders above $199 to Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island, Queens, NYC, and Westchester County. All meat is delivered after extensive quality checks using temperature-controlled handling. The convenient meat delivery service is well organized, with a pre-planned schedule to bring fresh 100% halal-certified meat to various regions:
Westchester County: Tuesday and Thursday, 4 PM to 9 PM
Long Island: Wednesday and Saturday, 4 PM to 9 PM
Brooklyn: Tuesday to Saturday, 4 PM to 9 PM
Manhattan: Saturday and Sunday, 4 PM to 9 PM
Customers can place orders through the website or call +1 646-532-1620 with their inquiries.
About Umar’s Zabiha Halal Meat Shop
Brooklyn’s staple since 2024, Umar’s Zabiha Halal Meat Shop is committed to authenticity, freshness, and community trust. The meat seller has been a trusted name among halal-conscious households for its traditional hand-cutting and preservation practices. Umar’s Halal Meat Shop sources all its meat from ethical farms and fisheries. The brand sells 100% halal-certified meat, slaughtered with the finest cuts. With the online service, customers can skip the hassle of in-store meat shopping.
Contact
Mohamad Faroqui
+1 646-532-1620
https://umarshalal.com/
