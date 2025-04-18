Valley Preferred Cycling Center to Host “First Responders Night” on Opening Night American Classic – May 30, 2025
The Valley Preferred Cycling Center kicks off its 49th season with First Responders Night on May 30, 2025, during the Opening Night American Classic. All firefighters, EMS, police, medical staff, and military (active or retired) receive free admission. Enjoy elite racing, family fun, food trucks, and more as we honor our heroes with a night of community and celebration.
Trexlertown, PA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Valley Preferred Cycling Center is proud to kick off its 49th season with a heartfelt tribute to the everyday heroes who keep our communities safe. On Opening Night – Friday, May 30, 2025, the Velodrome will host First Responders Night during the season-opening American Classic, honoring First Responders, medical professionals, and military service members—past and present.
All firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers, hospital/medical staff, and active or retired military are invited to attend as guests of honor, with free admission available by visiting thevelodrome.com/USA to redeem tickets.
“We’re incredibly excited to launch the 2025 season by honoring the First Responders, military, and medical workers who serve our communities with courage and commitment,” said Jake Burns, Marketing Consultant for the Valley Preferred Cycling Center. “First Responders Night is a celebration of their dedication—and a way for us to say thank you through a great night of racing, family fun, and community spirit.”
The night will feature elite international cycling as athletes compete in the American Classic, one of the year’s most anticipated races. The event also includes a family-friendly festival atmosphere, classic cars, local food trucks, beverage vendors, and more.
Fans are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue to show their appreciation and join in celebrating the spirit of service and sacrifice.
This event also marks the start of the Velodrome’s 49th season, leading up to its 50th anniversary in 2026. Throughout the summer, the venue will continue to host high-energy races including three UCI internationally sanctioned events, community events, and special tributes celebrating nearly five decades of professional track cycling in the Lehigh Valley, PA.
To redeem free general admission tickets for First Responders, medical staff, and military personnel, visit the Valley Preferred Cycling Center website.
Contact
Jake Burns
610-395-7000
https://thevelodrome.com
