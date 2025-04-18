Valley Preferred Cycling Center to Host “First Responders Night” on Opening Night American Classic – May 30, 2025

The Valley Preferred Cycling Center kicks off its 49th season with First Responders Night on May 30, 2025, during the Opening Night American Classic. All firefighters, EMS, police, medical staff, and military (active or retired) receive free admission. Enjoy elite racing, family fun, food trucks, and more as we honor our heroes with a night of community and celebration.