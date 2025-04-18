Geographic Technologies Group to Host Exclusive Half-Day GIS Success Workshop at Esri’s Denver Office
Denver, CO, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Geographic Technologies Group (GTG), a leading innovator in government geospatial solutions, is hosting an exclusive in-person workshop on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MDT at Esri’s Denver Regional Office.
This half-day event, titled “Blueprint for GIS Brilliance: Strategy, Innovation, and Success” is tailored for government leaders, IT professionals, and GIS practitioners seeking to strengthen their programs through proven strategic frameworks and real-world application.
What to Expect
This engaging workshop will explore:
Aligning GIS with organizational goals
Structuring governance for sustainability
Promoting internal success stories
Leveraging training and education strategies
Choosing the right technologies and encouraging adoption
Overcoming common implementation barriers
Attendees will leave with tangible next steps to elevate their organization’s use of location intelligence.
Featured Speakers
Mr. James Kelt, B.S., GISP
With 25 years of experience in geospatial technology, James Kelt is a nationally recognized GIS expert specializing in integrating Esri solutions with public safety and government systems. His session will focus on leveraging GIS for improved decision-making, data interoperability, and real-world public sector problem-solving—especially in emergency response and analytics.
Mr. Jason Marshall, M.A., PMP, GISP
A certified Project Management Professional and Geographic Information Systems Professional, Jason Marshall brings over 20 years of GIS expertise. He will provide guidance on best practices in Esri technology deployment, database design, business requirements analysis, and system configuration to help organizations build smarter GIS environments.
Lunch will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to note any dietary restrictions when registering.
Registration is Required for Attendance and Spots are limited—early registration is strongly encouraged.
Event Details
Event: Blueprint for GIS Brilliance: Strategy, Innovation, and Success
Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM MDT
Location: Esri Denver Regional Office
167 S Taylor Ave., Suite 110, Louisville, CO 80027
About Geographic Technologies Group (GTG)
For nearly 30 years, Geographic Technologies Group has partnered with local and state governments to advance their geospatial capabilities through planning, design, implementation, and support services. GTG is committed to building smarter, more resilient communities through innovative GIS solutions.
Contact
Geographic Technologies Group
Daniel Verderame
860-919-4135
Geotg.com
Daniel Verderame
860-919-4135
Geotg.com
