Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between NDT Repair Service & Supply, Inc. and 28th Day Holdings, Inc.
Morgan City, LA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce NDT Repair Service & Supply, Inc.'s successful sale to 28th Day Holdings, Inc.
NDT Repair Service & Supply, Inc. is the one-stop shop for non-destructive testing services and quality products. Based in Louisiana, the team has over 30 years of experience that performs various electronic instrumentation repairs and calibrations.
28th Day Holdings, Inc was founded by Noah McKernan, who has over 12 years of experience in the NDT Products and Testing industry.
“This transaction was a pleasure to work on from the start and we wish both the buyer and seller a fruitful partnership in the years to come.” - Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insight
