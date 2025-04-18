Seeds of Wellness Introduces Personalized Sensory Relaxation Sessions to Help You Reset in Just 15 Minutes
Seeds of Wellness introduces Sensory Relaxation Sessions—personalized experiences using calming visuals, sounds, and touch to promote relaxation and clarity in just 15 minutes. Optional aromas are included upon request. Inspired by ASMR, these sessions are ideal for anyone needing a quick mental reset. Now available by appointment in Elyria, OH.
Elyria, OH, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seeds of Wellness is excited to announce the launch of Sensory Relaxation Sessions, a unique, deeply personalized experience designed to help individuals find peace, calm, and clarity—fast.
Each first-time appointment is 30 minutes long and includes a brief consultation and a 15-minute customized sensory session. After the initial visit, clients can choose between a 15-minute or 30-minute session based on their needs and schedule.
The idea for these sessions came from a personal experience. "Watching an ASMR video inspired me to create our Sensory Relaxation Session," says co-owner Brenda Mayo. "I wanted to bring that same sense of calm into a real-life, personalized experience—something people could actually feel with all their senses, not just watch on a screen."
These sessions combine calming visuals, soothing sounds, and gentle touch-based elements like textured fabrics or light pressure tools. Aromas are available as an optional addition and are only included if requested by the client. "I did a survey telling her the sounds and scents that were calming to me. I picked ocean sounds and rain smells," said Alex D. "The time flew by, and it was so relaxing. I would recommend it to anyone who needs a few minutes to themselves."
Each session begins with a brief sensory questionnaire, allowing Brenda Mayo, Reiki Master/Teacher and session facilitator, to design a customized experience based on what the individual finds most calming and comforting. "Meeting with Brenda ahead of time and filling out her well-prepared questionnaire regarding sensory preferences… was genius!" said Jane R. "Brenda is exceptional at reviewing and moving in directions that are most healing to each client on that particular day."
More than just relaxation, these sessions offer a way to reconnect with yourself, leaving you centered, gently energized, and ready to return to your day with greater clarity. "It was like a sound bath for my soul," shared Jennifer H. "I felt the vibration throughout my body and mind. I was definitely more relaxed after just one session."
Sensory Relaxation Sessions are now available by appointment at Seeds of Wellness, located at 511 Abbe Rd. N, Suite G, Elyria, OH. To book a session or learn more, call 440-933-7733.
Brenda K. Mayo
440-933-7733
www.seedsofwellnessllc.com
