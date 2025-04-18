Seeds of Wellness Introduces Personalized Sensory Relaxation Sessions to Help You Reset in Just 15 Minutes

Seeds of Wellness introduces Sensory Relaxation Sessions—personalized experiences using calming visuals, sounds, and touch to promote relaxation and clarity in just 15 minutes. Optional aromas are included upon request. Inspired by ASMR, these sessions are ideal for anyone needing a quick mental reset. Now available by appointment in Elyria, OH.