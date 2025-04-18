Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Bredan Mechanical Systems, Inc. and an Undisclosed Buyer
Waukesha, WI, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Bredan Mechanical Systems, Inc, a leading commercial and industrial mechanical engineering firm with over 30 years of excellence in the Eastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois markets.
Bredan Mechanical specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and service of HVAC, plumbing, sheet metal, and control systems. Serving a diverse client base across various industries, the company is widely respected for its technical expertise, customer service, and commitment to innovation. Its team of degreed and LEED AP-certified mechanical engineers are at the forefront of modern HVAC technologies, providing forward-thinking solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
The acquirer, a private entity that has requested anonymity, is a seasoned operator with a strong track record of performance across multiple industries. Known for their data-driven decision-making, operational discipline, and commitment to long-term growth, the buyer saw immediate synergy with Bredan’s stellar reputation and culture of excellence.
This transaction underscores Benchmark International’s expertise in aligning sellers with strategic buyers who share their vision and values.
“The buyer was extremely impressed with Brendan Mechanical's industry leadership, technical capabilities, and strong market reputation. Among many interested parties, the buyer distinguished themselves through their integrity, straightforward approach, and shared commitment to quality. We are confident this partnership will drive continued success and innovation for both organizations. We extend our best wishes to all parties as they embark on this exciting new chapter.” - Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
