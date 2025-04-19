QNAP Partners with Network Optix to Deliver Seamlessly Integrated Nx Witness Surveillance Storage Solution
Taipei, Taiwan, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, has officially become a Technology Partner of Network Optix. QNAP NAS now seamlessly integrates with the Nx Witness™ VMS platform, functioning both as a powerful video storage system and a virtualized Nx Witness™ VMS server—all in one device. This integration enhances system flexibility and security, enabling businesses to strengthen surveillance management without changing existing infrastructure.
"We are excited to partner with Network Optix to offer an all-in-one solution where a single NAS can run Nx Witness™ VMS and serve as storage,” stated Song Cheng-Han, Head of QNAP's Smart Video Products Division, adding, “As demands for AI surveillance and high-resolution video grow, QNAP NAS integrated with Nx Witness™ delivers a scalable, secure, and efficient solution that simplifies deployment across diverse industries such as system integrators, smart retail, and smart cities—meeting both multi-server and high-capacity surveillance needs on a unified NAS platform."
QNAP NAS as Nx Witness™ Video Storage:
- Quickly mount QNAP NAS via SMB protocol as storage for Nx Witness™.
- Back up recorded footage using QNAP solutions such as HBS3 to the cloud or another NAS.
- Scale up to petabyte-level storage for massive video archiving with QNAP JBOD expansion.
- RAID protection ensures uninterrupted services and secure footage even during HDD replacement.
- Dedicated 2.5/10/25/100GbE network ports for smooth 4K/8K video streaming and playback.
QNAP NAS as VMS Server:
- Deploy Nx Witness™ VMS directly on a VM via Virtualization Station, reducing server costs and deployment time.
- Optimize performance with SSDs for the VMS and store recordings on high-capacity HDDs.
- Multi-core processors ensure smooth VMS operations and video management.
- Strengthen data protection with remote backup and snapshot features.
Build your professional VMS surveillance storage platform with QNAP NAS: https://www.qnap.com/go/solution/video-surveillance-storage.
