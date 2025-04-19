Adirelounge Launches "Spring Oasis Collection" — A Celebration of Color, Culture, and Sustainable Textiles
Adirelounge, a Nigerian-French textile company championing the preservation of indigenous dyeing traditions, proudly introduces the Spring Oasis Collection — a soulful range of hand-dyed Adire textiles crafted for fashion, accessory, and interior brands seeking ethical and culturally meaningful materials.
Dallas, TX, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Infused with the freshness of spring and rooted in centuries-old craftsmanship, the Spring Oasis Collection reinterprets traditional Yoruba Adire batik textile techniques into modern, globally relevant patterns. Each fabric is hand-dyed using eco-friendly dyes and sustainable methods by artisans in Nigeria, making every piece a canvas of renewal, artistry, and heritage.
“This collection is a love letter to nature, culture, and calm,” said Cynthia Asije, founder of Adirelounge. “In a fast-paced world, Spring Oasis invites designers and brands to pause and to choose materials that are not only beautiful, but meaningful, sustainable, and empowering to the hands that create them.”
Key Features of the Spring Oasis Collection:
Authentic Adire Techniques: Hand-dyed by skilled Nigerian artisans using age-old resist-dyeing methods.
Sustainable & Low-Impact: Eco-conscious production using plant-based dyes and biodegradable fabrics.
Design-Forward Aesthetics: A modern take on African textile artistry with patterns that evoke growth, calm, and connection.
Crafted for wholesale and B2B partnerships, the collection supports conscious creation across industries — from fashion labels to homeware designers.
“Using Adirelounge’s textiles in my latest collection was transformative,” shared Amara Nwosu, founder of ethical fashion label Sole & Soil. “The fabrics carry energy, depth, and history — it’s rare to find textiles that elevate both the design and the story behind it.”
Now Available:
The Spring Oasis Collection is available for pre-order and wholesale via www.adirelounge.com. Swatches, order minimums, and custom colorways are available upon request.
Contact
AdireloungeContact
Cynthia Asije
+33745706727
https://www.adirelounge.com
