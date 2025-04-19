Internet Infrastructure Coalition Partners with HostingJournalist Global News Magazine to Strengthen Member Advocacy

i2Coalition, a leading North American trade association and voice for web hosting companies, CSPs, data centers, MSPs, and registrars, has initiated a partnership with HostingJournalist.com, a leading online news magazine for the global cloud, hosting and data center industry. i2Coalition now offers its more than 85 members low-threshold access to the HostingJournalist.com news platform through which members can self-publish their business content instantly alongside the editorial news.