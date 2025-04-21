Comcast Connects More Than 2,300 Homes and Businesses, Essential Services in Edinburgh to Reliable, High-Speed Internet
Network Expansion Brings Xfinity and Comcast Business services to Residents and Businesses; Expansion follows Comcast’s $500-million network investment in Indiana over last three years.
Edinburgh, IN, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Comcast's network construction in Edinburgh is nearly complete, connecting more than 2,300 homes, businesses, and essential services in Edinburgh, Indiana, to reliable, high-speed Internet.
“By bringing our state-of-the-art network to Edinburgh, we’re positioning residents and businesses for success in an increasingly digital world," said Craig D’Agostini, Comcast Vice President of government and regulatory affairs, Heartland Region. “Access to high-speed internet enables e-learning, telehealth, cybersecurity for businesses, and so much more. We’re excited to continue to partner with the community and unlock the potential of Edinburgh.”
Comcast’s expansion to Edinburgh brings Internet, mobile, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business to residents and businesses for the first time.
Over two dozen essential services and government buildings will also be connected, including the Edinburgh fire and rescue station, the Edinburgh police station, the Edinburgh town hall, and the John R. Drybread Community Center.
The multi-million-dollar network investment in Edinburgh is the latest from Comcast in Central Indiana, and continues company efforts to build reliable, high-speed Internet access to unserved communities across the U.S.
Comcast’s residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand and consumers can take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of products, including Internet, video, mobile, voice and home security. With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.
Hoosier households will also have access to the company’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost Internet service available to eligible families/residents who qualify for a variety of public assistance programs. The program has helped more than 772,000 Indiana residents connect to the Internet since its launch in 2011.
For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.
Comcast currently operates more than 49,000 miles of fiber-rich network infrastructure across Indiana, offering high-speed Internet to residential and business and more than 65,500 WiFi hotspots across the state.
Overall, Comcast has invested more than $80 billion in the last 10 years to grow and evolve its expansive fiber-rich network across the company’s service footprint nationwide, including nearly $600 million the company has invested in its network in Indiana over the last three years. Comcast plans to continue its expansion and bring its network to more under- and unserved communities through private funding and state and local partnerships.
To learn more about Xfinity services, visit www.xfinity.com or call 1-800-Xfinity. To learn more about Comcast Business services, visit www.business.comcast.com or call 866-429-3085.
