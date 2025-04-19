Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between White Collar Media, LLC and MCG Group, LLC
Elijay, GA, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between White Collar Media, LLC and MCG Group, LLC.
White Collar Media, LLC, is a boutique marketing agency that generates leads through online marketing solutions such as email marketing, display advertising, social media, and native advertising. The company owns all marketing campaigns, providing complete control over its marketing sites and the lead data produced. Through its performance-based multichannel customer acquisition solutions, White Collar Media helps companies meet their ROI goals.
MCG Group, LLC is an online digital marketing and lead generation company. In pursuit of a strategic transaction, MCG recognized a valuable opportunity to expand its operations and strengthen its core business lines by acquiring White Collar Media.
"We're delighted that White Collar Media (WCM) has found such a perfect home at MCG Group. WCM's great team is perfectly aligned to the mission and values demonstrated by MCG's leadership, and we believe the combination will open exciting opportunities for all involved." - William Sullivan, Senior Transaction Director
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
