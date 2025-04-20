Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Luna Laundry Co, Inc and All Washed Laundry
Santa Fe, NM, April 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Luna Laundry Co. Inc & All Washed Laundry. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for All Washed Laundry as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions and continue to expand their geographical presence.
Luna Laundry Co. Inc, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico provides commercial laundry services to clients across various industries in northern New Mexico, including health care, hospitality, health and wellness, food service, and higher education. Its customer base includes local hotels, resorts, Airbnbs, restaurants, spas, colleges, and medical facilities. By catering to a wide range of businesses, Luna Laundry supports the region’s diverse service economy with reliable and professional laundry solutions.
All Washed Laundry, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a family-owned and operated commercial full-service laundry company known for its fair pricing, experienced long-term staff, and exceptional customer service. The company serves businesses across various industries from Denver to Colorado Springs, providing complete commercial laundry solutions, including uniforms, towels, linens, tablecloths, scrubs, and more, with state-of-the-art machines and presses.
“It was exciting to bring our client to market and help them identify the right successor for their opportunity. From the moment we introduced both parties, there was clearly a strong cultural alignment. We look forward to seeing their continued success and wish them a smooth and seamless transition ahead.” – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insight
