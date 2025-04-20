Hope’s Door to Recognize Mission and Community Honorees at Spring Gala
Gala of Hope Takes Place Thursday, May 8 at Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club.
Hawthorne, NY, April 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope’s Door, a nonprofit, seeks to end domestic violence and empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. This year’s Gala of Hope will illuminate the night on their work while shining a light on this year’s remarkable Community and Mission Honorees, who have made impactful contributions and raised awareness about Hope’s Door’s mission.
The nonprofit’s Community Honoree is recognized for their long-standing support and ingenuity in creating opportunities to support Hope’s Door and its mission. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has graciously supported Hope’s Door for a decade. The success of their Treasures Thrift Shop has enabled St. Stephen’s to award over $60,000 in grants in 2024 to life-changing organizations, including Hope’s Door. Since their beginnings in 1842 the church and its members have been a foundational presence in Armonk, NY, embodying the Christian call to love their neighbors as themselves.
This year’s Mission Honorees are recognized, by Hope’s Door, for their impact and forward movement on the issue of domestic violence. Michelle Horton, author of Dear Sister, and her sister, Nikki Addimando, a survivor of domestic violence, through their unwavering dedication and courage have made a lasting impact on countless lives, guiding others toward healing. Michelle and Nikki’s journey was one of unraveling damages caused by abuse while fighting for a chance to heal. Their story embodies resilience and the power of hope.
The efforts of the honorees and supporters underscores the importance of the organization’s work in opening doors and creating pathways of healing. For more than four decades they have guided over 16,000 individuals to safety, helping those in need and always meeting survivors where they are.
Among this year’s generous supporters are Klingman & Associates and Lee Manning-Vogelstein as Diamond sponsors, Scent Marketing as Mission sponsor, Kohlberg & Co., Martha and Jeffrey Kohn, Steve and Carolyn McCandless, Nancy Simpkins and Tom Vitti, PFK O’Connor Davies and Tompkins Bank as Gold sponsors. Joining the loyal supporters this year is Scent Marketing Inc. and Scentfluence as a Mission Sponsor.
The inspirational evening will be filled with purposeful fundraising, sunset cocktails against a beautiful backdrop and live music. For more information visit the Hope’s Door website.
