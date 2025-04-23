100 Exclusive Product Launches to Debut at G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo, Gathering Key Industry Leaders Together in Macau This May
Macau, Macau S.A.R., April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Building on 15 years of success, G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo is set to make its return to Macau from May 7-9, 2025, at The Venetian Macao. Organized by RX, the 2025 show will introduce a range of new initiatives, including 100 exclusive product launches debuting in Asia for the first time. These will be showcased across more than 30,000 sqm and will cover the full spectrum of the entertainment and travel industries.
The event is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors from 80 countries and regions. It will feature a series of networking sessions, along with a dedicated business matchmaking team coordinating over 400 pre-arranged meetings to streamline connections.
New Gaming Innovation Forum led by G2E Asia Award Winners and Nominees
This year’s show will also introduce the new Gaming Innovation Forum, featuring three full days of sessions that will dive into the latest gaming trends and technologies, all presented by G2E Asia Awards winners and nominees. Located in the exhibition hall, the forum will be accessible to all event attendees.
The G2E Asia Awards celebrates excellence and innovation within the gaming and entertainment industry. The awards will spotlight five prestigious categories, each evaluated by a panel of renowned industry leaders: Best Slot Award, Best Electronic Table Game Award, Best Table Game Award, Best Casino Supply Award, and Best IR Tech Solution Award. All award-winning products will be prominently displayed in the exhibition, giving attendees the opportunity to experience them firsthand.
New Smart Hospitality Technology Experience Zone
The expanded Asian IR Expo will feature a new Smart Hospitality Technology Experience Zone, offering an immersive and interactive onsite experience. This space will showcase emerging innovations across three unique areas: Smart Reception, Smart Cleaning and Smart Hospitality, each providing guided tours and live demonstrations.
Technology Zone and Tech Talk return to spotlight latest advancements
The popular Technology Zone and Tech Talk will return, showcasing the latest advancements from emerging industry brands. Over two days, Tech Talk will feature expert-led sessions on key topics including entertainment technology and smart hospitality.
For more information, visit the official websites of G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo.
