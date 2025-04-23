Owl & Jest Releases 2025 Edition of "Moving to Portugal Made Simple"
London, United Kingdom, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Owl & Jest Ltd. has released the fully updated 2025 edition of Moving to Portugal Made Simple, the essential guide for anyone planning a move to Portugal. Written by relocation expert and Portugalist.com founder James Cave, the new edition expands on the bestselling original published in 2021, with fresh insights into Portugal’s evolving visa landscape, updated cost of living figures, and an even deeper focus on practical relocation advice.
With over 400 reviews on Amazon and thousands of readers helped since its first release, Moving to Portugal Made Simple has established itself as a go-to guide for prospective expats from the US, UK, and beyond. The new 2025 edition is 25% longer than the original and includes updated guidance on popular visa options —including the D7, digital nomad, and golden visa routes — as well as new chapters tailored to retirees, families, and remote workers.
“Portugal remains one of the most attractive countries in the world for expats, but a lot has changed in the past few years,” says author James Cave. “From visa requirements to rental prices, the entire relocation landscape looks different in 2025. This new edition reflects that. It took months of research, but I wanted to make sure the new edition matched the same quality people appreciated in the first one—and then some.”
James Cave has written extensively about moving to Portugal since 2016 and is the creator of Portugalist.com, a leading online resource for expats. His work has appeared in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and on the BBC, and he is widely recognized as a trusted voice on life in Portugal.
The book is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats, with availability on other platforms coming soon.
About the Publisher
Owl & Jest Ltd. is a UK-based publisher committed to high-quality nonfiction that’s practical, insightful, and grounded in real-world experience.
For interviews, media requests, or review copies, contact:
info@owlandjest.com
https://www.owlandjest.com
Contact
Miranda Wright
+447547049176
www.owlandjest.com
Categories