Seaworthy Collective Opens Applications for The Continuum Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator
The deadline to apply is June 26, 2025.
Miami, FL, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seaworthy Collective, a Miami-based non-profit BlueTech (ocean innovation) entrepreneur support organization and community, is opening applications for Cohort 6 of its updated flagship Startup Program, The Continuum Ocean Enterprise Studio and Incubator, on April 21, 2025. The deadline to apply is June 26, 2025.
“This cohort marks a new chapter in the partnership between NOAA and Seaworthy Collective! We are excited and optimistic about the innovation and opportunities that will arise from this program and the new ventures that Seaworthy Collective will be supporting as they build the next generation of blue economy businesses.” - Zack Baize, Program Manager of NOAA’s Ocean Enterprise Initiative
This year, the Studio and Incubator will exclusively support US-based startups developing ocean data technologies and services, in alignment with the priorities of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Ocean Enterprise Initiative. This is a result of Seaworthy’s expanded role in its $14 million NOAA partnership, The Continuum, a coordinated network of ocean enterprise accelerators that fast-tracks startups getting to market by making support for BlueTech solutions more scalable, efficient, and interconnected. The Continuum partners include Braid Theory, Ocean Exchange, Seaworthy Collective, St. Pete Innovation District, Tampa Bay Wave, World Ocean Council, and the University of South Florida.
“This year’s Ocean Enterprise Studio and Incubator program will set the standard for the next 4 years of Seaworthy’s Startup Programs, supercharged by The Continuum. Our enhanced programming provides unprecedented access to support, connections, resources, and opportunities across not only Seaworthy’s network but also the networks of our industry-leading partners. The latest iteration of our program will be a catalyst for early-stage or aspiring BlueTech founders looking for clear pathways to navigating the blue economy with intentionally designed programming, follow-on opportunities, and access to capital.” - Daniel Kleinman, Founder & CEO of Seaworthy Collective
While this year marks a strategic shift from supporting broader blue economy startups through its formal Startup Programs, startups that do not meet this year’s criteria are still welcome to access Seaworthy’s support through its new subscription-based platform, The Shoreline. Founders at all stages of developing their ocean-impact venture can get "à la carte" access to the value provided by Seaworthy’s Startup Programs, including tailored support, network connections, resources, curricula, and other opportunities. Seaworthy is currently supporting the first beta subscribers. Join the current beta and receive 40% off with code: BETA40
“We're incredibly excited about championing startups leveraging technology to collect, analyze, and provide insights from ocean-related data. Even startups looking to add data collection or utilization capacities can get the targeted support they need to translate their technological advancements into impactful solutions. Seaworthy founders will also have access to our new platform, The Shoreline, ensuring these startups can thrive within the Seaworthy ecosystem any time of day.
And we haven’t forgotten about BlueTech startups outside of the US or data; founders can now subscribe to The Shoreline, which offers access to all of our network connections, tailored industry insights, relevant resources, and more! We can continue offering them the 1-on-1 support (by humans) Seaworthy is known for on a less intensive (monthly) basis.” - Tamara Kahn Zissman, Director of Founder Success at Seaworthy Collective
Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator Highlights:
Focused exclusively on U.S.-based ocean data startups
Supported by NOAA and its Ocean Enterprise Initiative
Applications open April 21 through June 26, 2025
Selected participants gain access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and community connections within the BlueTech ecosystem
Participants gain access to The Continuum ecosystem as well as eligibility for potential Technology Development Commercialization awards ($10,000 - $50,000)
Apply for the Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator at: seaworthycollective.com/seachange
To learn more about The Shoreline and subscribe, visit: shoreline.community.
About Seaworthy Collective:
Seaworthy Collective is a Miami-based 501c3 nonprofit that supports current and aspiring entrepreneurs driving innovation for ocean impact (AKA BlueTech). Our mission is to bring all hands on deck for BlueTech, via programs to co-create and grow early-stage startups, build regional capacity, and educate our community. We empower Sea Change Makers – founders of all backgrounds leading profitable and planet-positive businesses. Since 2021, we’ve supported 40 BlueTech startups and 78 founders, who have raised almost $20 million since graduating. Based in Miami, our local and global community generates scalable solutions for 71% of the planet (our ocean) to regenerate 100% of the planet. Learn more at SeaworthyCollective.com.
About The Continuum:
The Continuum is a coordinated network of ocean enterprise accelerators that fast-tracks startups getting to market by making support for BlueTech solutions more scalable, efficient, and interconnected. The Continuum partners include Braid Theory, Ocean Exchange, Seaworthy Collective, St. Pete Innovation District, Tampa Bay Wave, World Ocean Council, and the University of South Florida. Learn more on our website at: https://www.tampabaywave.org/the-continuum/
Contact
Angela BetancourtContact
(646) 807-9404
Categories