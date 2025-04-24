AMT Celebrates 70th Anniversary
For seventy years, A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc. (AMT) has grown from a small civil engineering consultancy in Maryland into a leading multidisciplinary firm. With over 500 employees across 23 offices in the eastern United States, AMT continues to serve a diverse client base by developing innovative engineering solutions and providing construction oversight for highway, utility, environmental, building, park, trail, public transit, and other infrastructure projects.
Rockville, MD, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This June, AMT proudly marks its 70th anniversary, reaffirming its dedication to planning, designing, and managing the construction of significant projects that benefit the communities where employees and clients live, work and play.
History
AMT’s origins began in 1955 when Allan Morton Thomas, Jr., a World War II veteran and Montgomery County, Maryland civil servant, founded the firm with his wife, Georgia. Morton, as he preferred to be called, was a licensed professional engineer and licensed surveyor, and Georgia maintained the firm’s administrative and financial functions.
Upon Morton’s and Georgia’s retirements in 1983, their daughter, Christine Thomas-Teates took over the firm’s leadership. As one of the first female owners and presidents of a civil engineering firm in the Mid-Atlantic region, Christine worked tirelessly and advocated for expanded female leadership in the AEC industry while seeing AMT through its next two decades of growth. The firm operated as a small- and woman-owned business, routinely serving as a subconsultant to larger teaming partners.
Following Christine’s retirement in 2002, AMT began a transition to focus on pursuing contracts as a prime consultant and as lead designer for highway and other infrastructure projects, graduating from all small business programs. In 2008, AMT entered Engineering News-Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” annual ranking for the first time, and in 2015, AMT was recognized as VDOT’s “Prime Consultant of the Year” for partnering with and utilizing the services of DBE firms.
As leadership transitioned over time, AMT became a 100% employee-owned firm (ESOP) in 2018. In 2023, AMT opened its 23rd and most recent new office, in Columbus, Ohio.
AMT has garnered numerous national and regional awards and honors, both as a firm and for specific projects. Notable accolades include several American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) National Engineering Excellence Awards, recognition as Roads & Bridges Magazine’s #8 Top Project of 2019 for the design of Southgate Drive & US 460 Bypass Interchange, and receipt of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) 2020 Glass Hammer Award for innovation in promoting women leaders. The firm also takes great pride in being consistently recognized as a top workplace in multiple locations.
Today
As AMT celebrates this milestone anniversary, the firm’s leadership is proud of its organic growth. Initially serving clients in Maryland and the District of Columbia, the firm now also operates from offices in Delaware, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. A diversity of clients includes multiple state Departments of Transportation (DOTs); counties, cities, and towns; public utility organizations; colleges and universities; divisions of the U.S. military and departments of the federal government; private industry; and many more.
AMT currently organizes its wide-ranging expertise through five core practices: Construction Engineering & Inspection (CEI), Transportation, Site & Infrastructure, Environmental & Water Resources, and Surveying/SUE. With a highly collaborative approach and industry-leading talent, members of these practices frequently work together to bring complex projects to life. From interstate interchanges and highway structures to higher education campus projects and parks & recreation design, AMT serves clients, stakeholders, consultant partners, and communities to improve the built environment.
“The past seven decades are truly a testament to our mission of achieving excellence and creating lasting partnerships with our clients and the communities we serve. We’re certainly proud of our history,” said CEO, Rich Khalil. President, Tim Kirk, echoed the sentiment and added, “Looking forward, we are motivated to continue providing industry leading service to our clients and maintaining our growth as an ESOP firm, through the combined efforts and talent of our team members.”
About AMT
AMT is a 100% employee-owned, multidisciplinary firm headquartered in Rockville, MD, with offices strategically located throughout the eastern United States. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, AMT partners with its employees, clients, and communities to deliver innovative, high-quality, and sustainable projects. The firm’s collaborative approach and dedication to service have earned it a reputation for integrity and performance across a broad portfolio of successful projects. Discover more about AMT’s background, capabilities and project achievements by visiting our website.
