AMT Celebrates 70th Anniversary

For seventy years, A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc. (AMT) has grown from a small civil engineering consultancy in Maryland into a leading multidisciplinary firm. With over 500 employees across 23 offices in the eastern United States, AMT continues to serve a diverse client base by developing innovative engineering solutions and providing construction oversight for highway, utility, environmental, building, park, trail, public transit, and other infrastructure projects.