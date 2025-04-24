From Rust to Risk: Global Campaign Urges Action on $2.5 Trillion Corrosion Crisis
AMPP, WCO, and EFC launch World Corrosion Awareness Day 2025 campaign to spotlight unseen threats to infrastructure, safety, and national security.
Houston, TX, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Corrosion may look like rust, but its consequences are far more severe. As part of a global campaign for World Corrosion Awareness Day (WCAD) on April 24, 2025, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), in collaboration with the World Corrosion Organization (WCO) and the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC), is sounding the alarm on an issue that silently undermines public safety, weakens critical infrastructure, and costs the global economy more than $2.5 trillion annually.
This year’s WCAD campaign, themed #CorrosionInEverydayLife, aims to bring attention to the widespread but often overlooked presence of corrosion—from cracked bridges and leaking pipes to military vehicles and chemical plants. As cities grapple with aging infrastructure and governments invest in defense, transportation, and climate resilience, corrosion prevention is becoming an urgent economic, environmental, and national security priority.
"Corrosion impacts nearly every aspect of our daily lives, from the bridges we drive to the water we drink,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “This campaign is an opportunity to educate the world on corrosion prevention’s role in safety, sustainability, and economic savings."
Why Corrosion Should Be a Front-Page Issue
Infrastructure at Risk: Corrosion weakens the steel and concrete that support our roads, tunnels, airports, and drinking water systems. The result? Dangerous failures, expensive repairs, and lost lives.
Trillions in Losses: The annual global cost of corrosion exceeds $2.5 trillion. Studies show that implementing proven corrosion control practices could save up to 35% of these costs.
A National Security Threat: Military vehicles, naval fleets, and energy infrastructure are constantly threatened by corrosion. In 2016 alone, the U.S. Department of Defense spent $20 billion on corrosion-related costs.
A Sustainability Opportunity: Advanced materials and eco-friendly coatings are helping reduce environmental waste and extend asset life. Corrosion prevention isn’t just maintenance—it’s innovation for a cleaner future.
Public Engagement: Join the Global Campaign
As part of WCAD 2025, AMPP invites the public to participate in the #CorrosionInEverydayLife Scavenger Hunt. This interactive challenge encourages people to spot and share real-world examples of corrosion in their communities.
Participants who submit photos of six common corrosion examples will be entered to win a corrosion-inspired art print by French researcher-artist Jean Kittel. Entries are due by April 30, 2025.
Learn more about WCAD and how to participate: www.corrosion.org/wcad2025.html
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 35,500 members in over 170 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
