PATH Honors Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited for His Dedication to Fighting Homelessness in San Diego
Interpreters Unlimited CEO Sayed Ali will be honored by PATH at their “A Toast to Home San Diego” event on April 24 for his leadership and dedication to ending homelessness.
San Diego, CA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fresh off of being named a Finalist for CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal, Interpreters Unlimited CEO and PATH (People Assisting The Homeless) Board Member Sayed Ali, is being honored, along with Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, by PATH at their “A Toast to Home San Diego” event on April 24th. The event will celebrate a year of innovation, collaboration and partnership in their mission to end homelessness in San Diego.
PATH is one of the largest homeless service providers and affordable housing developers in California focusing on ending homelessness for individuals, families and communities. With over 70 locations, and serving over 150 cities throughout the state, PATH provides housing, food, medical/street outreach programs, medical and mental health support, employment assistance, Veteran services and more to those in need.
PATH is a crucial resource in San Diego and throughout California. In 2024, San Diego County once again saw a rise in homelessness, with over 10,000 people experiencing homelessness. In their 2024 Point-in-Time Count for San Diego County, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness found a 3% increase from 2023 to 2024. .6,110 of those experiencing homelessness were unsheltered, which was an 18% increase from the previous year. From July 2023 to June 2024 alone, PATH helped approximately 8,000 San Diego region homeless access critical resources, served over 150,000 meals at their interim shelter, and helped over 1,000 move into their own homes.
At the “A Toast to Home San Diego” event, they will not only shine a spotlight on the amazing dedication of PATH’s team and honor Sayed for his outstanding dedication and contributions to creating housing solutions and uplifting our community, but it will also help raise essential funds to continue delivering housing and support services throughout San Diego. Contributions during the fundraising portion of the event go towards everything from essential care items, transportation assistance, case management services and groceries for the homeless, to moving them into homes and furnishing homes.
Since joining PATH’s advisory board many years ago, Ali has been instrumental in supporting initiatives that provide housing solutions and comprehensive services to those experiencing homelessness in San Diego. His leadership and philanthropic efforts have contributed greatly to PATH's mission. Ali's involvement with PATH goes beyond board meetings, he takes an active role in hands on efforts that deliver shelter, support, and hope to those in need.
While he runs national language services company Interpreters Unlimited by day, he also spends his time advocating for people who often go unheard. Through personal volunteer efforts, company support, and deep involvement with PATH’s mission, Ali has become a key part of the organization’s efforts in San Diego. Whether he’s mentoring young entrepreneurs, helping a family navigate housing support, or donating time at a shelter or food pantry, Ali’s focus remains on giving back and lifting others up.
“When I first got involved with PATH, I knew I wanted to be more than just a name on a board,” said Ali. “Homelessness isn’t something we can ignore. These are people with stories, with families, with hopes. If we have the means to help, even in small ways, I believe we have the responsibility to do so. I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by an organization I respect so deeply. It’s the work that matters, and I’m just grateful to be part of it.”
For more information on PATH visit epath.org and for more information on Interpreters Unlimited visit interpreters.com.
PATH is one of the largest homeless service providers and affordable housing developers in California focusing on ending homelessness for individuals, families and communities. With over 70 locations, and serving over 150 cities throughout the state, PATH provides housing, food, medical/street outreach programs, medical and mental health support, employment assistance, Veteran services and more to those in need.
PATH is a crucial resource in San Diego and throughout California. In 2024, San Diego County once again saw a rise in homelessness, with over 10,000 people experiencing homelessness. In their 2024 Point-in-Time Count for San Diego County, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness found a 3% increase from 2023 to 2024. .6,110 of those experiencing homelessness were unsheltered, which was an 18% increase from the previous year. From July 2023 to June 2024 alone, PATH helped approximately 8,000 San Diego region homeless access critical resources, served over 150,000 meals at their interim shelter, and helped over 1,000 move into their own homes.
At the “A Toast to Home San Diego” event, they will not only shine a spotlight on the amazing dedication of PATH’s team and honor Sayed for his outstanding dedication and contributions to creating housing solutions and uplifting our community, but it will also help raise essential funds to continue delivering housing and support services throughout San Diego. Contributions during the fundraising portion of the event go towards everything from essential care items, transportation assistance, case management services and groceries for the homeless, to moving them into homes and furnishing homes.
Since joining PATH’s advisory board many years ago, Ali has been instrumental in supporting initiatives that provide housing solutions and comprehensive services to those experiencing homelessness in San Diego. His leadership and philanthropic efforts have contributed greatly to PATH's mission. Ali's involvement with PATH goes beyond board meetings, he takes an active role in hands on efforts that deliver shelter, support, and hope to those in need.
While he runs national language services company Interpreters Unlimited by day, he also spends his time advocating for people who often go unheard. Through personal volunteer efforts, company support, and deep involvement with PATH’s mission, Ali has become a key part of the organization’s efforts in San Diego. Whether he’s mentoring young entrepreneurs, helping a family navigate housing support, or donating time at a shelter or food pantry, Ali’s focus remains on giving back and lifting others up.
“When I first got involved with PATH, I knew I wanted to be more than just a name on a board,” said Ali. “Homelessness isn’t something we can ignore. These are people with stories, with families, with hopes. If we have the means to help, even in small ways, I believe we have the responsibility to do so. I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by an organization I respect so deeply. It’s the work that matters, and I’m just grateful to be part of it.”
For more information on PATH visit epath.org and for more information on Interpreters Unlimited visit interpreters.com.
Contact
Interpreters UnlimitedContact
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Categories