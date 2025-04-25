Clarient’s Genetic Risk Platform Has Transformed Cancer Detection for 21 Million Patients
With cancer still claiming 10 million lives a year, one global innovation firm is reshaping how families understand risk, access diagnostics, and take action — before it’s too late.
New York, NY, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In an era when healthcare innovation is often loud and over-promised, one platform has taken a quieter, more patient-focused path and changed the landscape of cancer prevention along the way.
One of the industry leader in genetic testing, and patient care partnered with Clarient, a global digital health innovator, to build a hereditary cancer risk screening platform which has already reached over 21 million users worldwide. Its mission: to make early cancer detection more accurate, accessible, and understandable, particularly for individuals with family histories of breast, ovarian, colorectal, or other genetically linked cancers.
Rather than introducing a new test, the platform reimagines how patients interact with complex genomic information, turning what was once a fragmented, technical process into a guided, human experience.
“This isn’t about creating another app,” said Harjeet Gulati, Group Chair & CEO at Clarient. “It’s about building trust in the moments people need it most. And giving them something that doesn’t just report risk—but helps them do something about it.”
What makes the system noteworthy isn’t just its functionality, it’s the design philosophy behind it. Every part of the experience is built to feel like guidance, not interrogation. And every interaction is grounded in empathy, not just efficiency.
“We didn’t just want users to understand their results,” Gulati added. “We wanted them to feel confident in what to do next.”
Measured Impact, Global Reach
Clarient’s impact is measurable and already making a difference in lives worldwide:
21M+ users served through cancer risk assessments and result interpretation
50% improvement in risk detection accuracy vs. legacy screening interfaces
94% user comprehension of genetic results — well above typical industry benchmarks
Streamlined referral pathways for family-wide screening and follow-up
Fully integrated with care teams to ensure continuity from test to treatment
These metrics reflect a larger truth: meaningful healthcare innovation doesn’t just scale — it resonates.
A U.S. Presence Poised to Scale Further
Clarient’s work is already embedded in multiple healthcare ecosystems across the United States. From partnering with digital health startups and provider networks to collaborating with academic research centers, the company is steadily building momentum, particularly in the fields of oncogenomics, women’s health, and preventive care.
“We’ve been operating here for years,” said Gulati. “But what’s changing now is the urgency. With hereditary cancers on the rise, the need for accessible, intelligent systems has never been greater — and we’re ready to meet that moment.”
This platform is also being evaluated for deployment in underserved and high-risk populations across rural and urban communities, where barriers to early detection remain highest.
Not Just Technology — A Partner in Prevention
Clarient’s healthcare portfolio spans AI-powered systems for ICU triage, chronic care mentoring tools, and predictive models used during pandemic surges. But the hereditary cancer platform is a defining example of the company’s approach: systems that combine data, design, and empathy to improve real-world outcomes.
Recent highlights include:
A sepsis detection interface that contributed to an 18% drop in ICU mortality across trial hospitals
A chronic disease mentoring app that improved adherence by 62%
A prenatal care dashboard rolled out across maternity clinics, reducing complications by 22%
A hospital ops platform delivering $3M+ in savings through AI-driven scheduling and capacity forecasting
“Everything we build has to do one thing: move people forward,” said Gulati. “We show up not just with strategy, but with sleeves rolled up, ready to build.”
About Clarient
Clarient is a global AI-native firm specializing in enterprise transformation through intelligent systems, digital engineering, and experience innovation. With deep expertise across healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and emerging industries, Clarient helps organizations accelerate growth, solve complex problems, and lead with clarity.
Operating across four continents and supporting clients in over 15 countries, Clarient combines applied AI, product design, and enterprise strategy to deliver measurable outcomes in high-stake environments.
Learn more at www.clarient.us
