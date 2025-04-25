Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Spadone LLC and Private Investors
Willow Grove, PA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition by private investors of Spadone LLC of Willow Grove, PA.
Spadone LLC is a premier precision equipment and machinery supplier for the tire, rubber, plastic, and recycling industries. Spadone was founded in 1917 to develop and manufacture high-production machines to cut tires. Hundreds of Spadone machines are installed worldwide at numerous Fortune 500 companies. Spadone equipment is designed and built with the utmost productivity and useful life in mind. Spadone machinery is a long-term investment that will yield many years of profitable return on investment.
Zach and Rachel Boaz are seasoned specialists in the industry and well-respected professionals ready to leverage their resources and expertise to take the business to the next level.
"Benchmark International provided exceptional guidance and strategic insight throughout the process. Their comprehensive approach and commitment to aligning with my long-term objectives ensured a successful transaction. Most importantly, they facilitated the transition to a buyer capable of honoring the company's legacy and driving its continued growth." - Steve Caldwell, CEO, Spadone LLC
“The whole Benchmark International team is delighted to announce the successful sale of Spadone LLC. This deal will allow Spadone to grow and offer our client a well-deserved exit after years of dedication.”- Etienne Deslauriers, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
