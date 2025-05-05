Marco Alves: Brazilian Bar Prepares New Edition of the Boston Mission for 2025
OAB (Brazilian Bar) Aparecida de Goiânia is organizing the 2025 Boston Mission, featuring visits to Harvard, MIT, the Brazilian Consulate, State House, and Chamber of Commerce. The initiative promotes legal internationalization through workshops and institutional meetings. Applications open in the second half of the year.
Boston, MA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International experience will once again include Harvard, MIT, the Brazilian Consulate, and U.S. public institutions.
The OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) chapter of Aparecida de Goiânia is gearing up to repeat a major milestone from 2024: the Boston Mission, an international immersion program aimed at the professional development and global integration of legal practitioners from Goiás, Brazil. The 2025 edition is set to follow a similarly prestigious itinerary, including visits to Harvard and MIT, meetings at the Brazilian Consulate in Boston, the Massachusetts State House, and the local Chamber of Commerce.
According to Brazilian lawyer Marco Túlio Elias Alves, who is closely involved with the planning of the initiative, the goal is to deepen academic and institutional exchange with some of the most influential institutions in the United States. “The 2024 mission showed that there’s a real space and demand for a more globalized legal profession. Being in places like Harvard and MIT reshapes not only how participants see the law but also their role in Brazilian legal practice,” he stated.
The program for the 2025 Boston Mission is still being finalized, but organizers expect it to maintain its format of technical visits and institutional meetings, with opportunities for networking, workshops, and dialogue with American legal and business leaders. The OAB Aparecida is also exploring the possibility of bringing in new partners and expanding the number of participants.
In 2024, the mission included lawyers, law professors, and students, creating strong connections between Brazil and world-class academic centers in the U.S. The Harvard agenda featured lectures by professors and specialists in international and constitutional law, while at MIT, the focus was on innovation and legal tech.
Another highlight was the reception at the Brazilian Consulate in Boston, where participants discussed the international role of Brazilian lawyers and potential bilateral collaborations. At the State House, the seat of Massachusetts’ government, the delegation attended legislative sessions and gained insights into the American legal system.
According to organizers, the success of the previous edition served as a driving force to keep the initiative going. “The idea is to make the mission a permanent part of the local OAB calendar, strengthening our global presence and proving that the legal community in Aparecida de Goiânia can—and should—be part of the international legal dialogue,” said one of the chapter's representatives.
This initiative is aligned with a growing trend in Brazilian legal practice: the pursuit of international experiences, both for academic growth and career development. In an increasingly interconnected world, understanding global legal dynamics has shifted from being a luxury to a key competitive advantage.
Those interested in joining the 2025 Boston Mission should stay tuned to the official channels of OAB Aparecida de Goiânia, where dates, selection criteria, and the full agenda will be announced. Applications are expected to open in the second half of 2024, with the trip planned for the first quarter of 2025.
Law without borders: the value of international experience in Brazilian legal education
The Boston Mission and similar programs show how global exposure can shape legal careers.
Brazilian legal practice is at a turning point. With markets becoming more globalized, legal professionals are increasingly seeking references beyond national borders. This is precisely where initiatives like the Boston Mission, led by OAB Aparecida de Goiânia, gain relevance. More than a study trip, it’s a full immersion in new legal perspectives.
Attending events at institutions like Harvard and MIT is not just a résumé booster—it’s a chance to understand how innovation, interdisciplinarity, and a global outlook can enrich legal practice. In a legal system like Brazil’s, still largely rooted in traditional frameworks, such experiences offer a fresh, more critical, and modern perspective.
Beyond the academic content, the mission helps participants build a valuable international network. Meeting with American lawyers, diplomats, professors, and business leaders opens doors that can significantly shape professional trajectories.
Another clear benefit is the understanding of different legal systems. While Brazil and the U.S. differ in many ways, both face similar challenges—such as access to justice, judicial digitalization, and regulation of new technologies. Learning how other countries handle these issues can inspire tailored solutions at home.
The impact is especially visible among young lawyers and law students. International programs broaden global awareness, improve language skills, and encourage continued learning. For many, the mission is the first step toward longer exchanges or postgraduate studies abroad.
The Boston Mission exemplifies how the OAB can take a more active role in member education. By promoting the internationalization of legal practice, the Aparecida de Goiânia chapter positions itself as a pioneer—highlighting the importance of thinking globally to act more effectively locally.
Looking ahead, the challenge is to sustain these efforts and make them more accessible. Through digital tools and institutional partnerships, there’s real potential to democratize opportunities like this, allowing more Brazilian lawyers to engage with the world.
For now, the Boston Mission stands as proof of what’s possible when political will, institutional support, and vision come together. And for those who joined the last edition, one thing is certain: after an experience like that, you never come back the same.
