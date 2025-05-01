GKG Industry Expands to the US, Bringing Two Decades of Structural Steel and Scaffolding Expertise to a Growing Market
GKG Industry, a trusted third-generation Indian manufacturer of high-quality structural steel products, scaffolding, and formworks, announces its official expansion into the US market. With over 20 years of global experience and exports to Europe and Australia, the company is now set to meet rising demand across the American construction and infrastructure sectors.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GKG Industry, a globally respected name in structural steel manufacturing, has officially launched operations in the United States. With a strong focus on scaffolding and formworks, the company aims to serve the increasing demand for durable and sustainable construction solutions across the country.
With a legacy that spans more than 20 years, GKG Industry represents the third generation of family leadership in the steel business. The company has steadily built a reputation in Europe and Australia for delivering high-performance steel products, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Its operations are based in Ludhiana, India, where it runs three modern manufacturing plants and a specialized hot dip galvanization facility.
“Our entry into the US market is both strategic and timely,” said Vikram Goenka, Managing Director of GKG Industry. “We are witnessing a change in construction needs globally. There is a growing focus on resilience and sustainability. At GKG, we have developed not only manufacturing excellence but also a deep understanding of market trends. Our epoxy-coated structural steel, in particular, offers excellent longevity and is ideally suited for projects in humid or coastal regions.”
GKG Industry’s product range includes structural steel beams, rebars, channels, and angles. The company also supplies a wide array of scaffolding systems, formworks, and garden hardware. Its galvanized and epoxy-coated offerings are engineered to provide superior protection against corrosion, making them ideal for infrastructure-heavy regions with challenging climates.
This expansion into the United States comes at a time when American developers, contractors, and procurement teams are looking to diversify their supply chains and ensure quality standards. GKG Industry, with its quiet consistency and reputation for reliability, is well positioned to become a valuable partner in the country's next chapter of growth.
About GKG Industry:
Founded in Ludhiana, India, GKG Industry is a third-generation steel manufacturing company with over two decades of experience. The company exports to Europe, Australia, and now the United States. Known for its expertise in structural steel, scaffolding, and garden hardware, GKG operates with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and long-term partnerships.
