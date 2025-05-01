GKG Industry Expands to the US, Bringing Two Decades of Structural Steel and Scaffolding Expertise to a Growing Market

GKG Industry, a trusted third-generation Indian manufacturer of high-quality structural steel products, scaffolding, and formworks, announces its official expansion into the US market. With over 20 years of global experience and exports to Europe and Australia, the company is now set to meet rising demand across the American construction and infrastructure sectors.