Cloudsyte to Debut New Resilience & Sustainability Enhancements at SSDN 2025 Annual Meeting
Boca Raton, FL, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cloudsyte, the leading sustainability and resilience management solution for local governments, will unveil a powerful suite of new features at the 2025 Southeast Sustainability Directors Network (SSDN) Annual Meeting, taking place May 6–9 in Richmond, Virginia.
As a proud sponsor of this year’s convening of regional climate and sustainability leaders, Cloudsyte will showcase enhancements designed to give cities and counties greater visibility, coordination, and agility in implementing climate action and resilience strategies.
Introducing: Metrics Dashboards, Smart Notifications, and Specialized Analytics
The new capabilities include:
Advanced Metrics Dashboards – Fully customizable, real-time visualizations to track progress across mitigation, adaptation, and resilience efforts. The new Impact Metrics module enables local governments to monitor sustainability indicators such as green infrastructure projects, solar installations, trees planted, energy efficiency improvements, alternative fuel vehicle adoption, stormwater upgrades, and more.
Smart Notifications – Proactive alerts and reminders to keep departments aligned on deadlines, grant milestones, and action plan implementation.
Specialized Analytics – Tailored insights for emissions tracking, climate vulnerability assessments, green procurement, and community project delivery.
Developed by a team of Environmental Scientists and Data & Analytics Specialists, Cloudsyte replaces disconnected tools and manual processes with a centralized, purpose-built system for sustainability and climate data management. The software offers a turnkey solution for managing action plans, carbon accounting, public dashboards, and compliance reporting - without requiring custom development or long-term costly consulting support.
“SSDN is one of the most important spaces where real climate leadership happens,” said Dickson Wambua, Cloudsyte’s CTO and Environmental Scientist. “We’re excited to debut these new innovations and to connect directly with the local governments driving climate resilience across the Southeast.”
Cloudsyte representatives will be available for live demonstrations and one-on-one meetings throughout the conference at the sponsor exhibit tables.
About Cloudsyte
Cloudsyte is a sustainability and resilience management platform purpose-built for local governments. The platform enables cities, counties, and public agencies to streamline climate action planning, track emissions and resilience projects, manage grants, and report on progress through centralized data and intuitive dashboards. Developed by Environmental Scientists and Data & Analytics Specialists, Cloudsyte offers a modern alternative to spreadsheets and disconnected tools — empowering governments to drive measurable outcomes without the need for costly consultants or complex integrations. Learn more at www.cloudsyte.com.
About SSDN
The Southeast Sustainability Directors Network (SSDN) is a member-based network of local government sustainability and resilience professionals working across the southeastern United States. The Annual Meeting brings together practitioners to exchange best practices, build partnerships, and scale local solutions for regional impact. Learn more at www.southeastsdn.org.
