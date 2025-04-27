ISMG at RSAC™ 2025 Conference: Capturing Dialogue from Across the Cybersecurity Landscape
Global Coverage Includes Real-Time Insights from 150+ Interviews Featuring CISOs, Tech Leaders, Policymakers and Investors
Princeton, NJ, April 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISMG, the premier global media organization focused on cybersecurity, IT and artificial intelligence, returns to RSAC™ 2025 Conference with an expanded presence and broader mission: delivering comprehensive, real-time coverage and insights from the industry’s most influential voices. RSAC™ 2025 will be held from April 28 to May 1 in San Francisco, California.
Aligned with this year’s conference theme, “Many Voices. One Community,” ISMG will spotlight a wide spectrum of viewpoints – from CISOs, frontline security practitioners, technology vendors, law enforcement, policymakers, analysts and leading investors – providing a 360-degree view of the challenges and opportunities facing the cybersecurity landscape.
“RSAC™ 2025 Conference is more than just a gathering; it’s where the future of cybersecurity is discussed and shaped,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. “Our goal is not just to report on the event, but to synthesize the key themes that matter – whether it’s the evolving role of AI, the complexity of securing OT environments or how economic pressures are influencing security strategies. Our global audience relies on us for the breadth and depth of insights we deliver.”
As a longstanding media partner of RSAC™ Conference, ISMG’s on-site presence reaffirms its role as the go-to source for thought leadership and trend analysis. ISMG.Studio will be the central hub for compelling conversations, transforming expert insights into practical intelligence for ISMG’s global audience of more than two million subscribers.
Throughout the four-day event, award-winning journalists from ISMG will conduct over 150 in-depth interviews with key decision-makers and industry pioneers, including Rohit Ghai, CEO, RSA Conference; Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director, AllegisCyber Capital; Art Coviello, investment committee chair, SYN Ventures; Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Zscaler; and Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks, among many more.
As a key feature of ISMG’s RSAC™ 2025 programming, CyberEdBoard – the premier peer network for cybersecurity executives – will drive executive-level dialogue through exclusive interviews and thought leadership segments. Members will share strategic perspectives shaped by real-world experience, contributing to the broader industry conversation. CyberEdBoard enables collaboration among CISOs, CIOs and other senior leaders, further amplifying the CyberEdBoard ethos.
“RSAC™ 2025 Conference is where the industry’s top minds come to share their insights,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager of ISMG. “We’re not just listening; we’re curating the conversations that define the direction of cybersecurity. With such a diverse mix of voices at RSAC™ 2025, our mission is to reflect the full scope of ideas shaping the industry today.”
RSAC™ 2025 attendees will also get a closer look at CyberEd.io, ISMG’s on-demand education platform tailored for cybersecurity practitioners. Offering a diverse array of courses, executive insights and practical labs, CyberEd.io equips professionals to build resilience and close critical skills gaps in the cybersecurity workforce.
Following the conference, ISMG will release its two signature publications – RSAC™ 2025 Pulse Report and RSAC™ 2025 Compendium. These curated reports will provide a comprehensive analysis of the key trends, challenges and innovations discussed throughout the event. The Pulse Report is meticulously crafted through a unique, AI-powered methodology that synthesizes insights from the expert interviews and sessions held at the RSACTM 2025 Conference, delivering a forward-looking “state of the industry” snapshot. The Compendium will serve as a definitive reference, capturing the voices and perspectives of thought leaders across cybersecurity, IT and AI domains – helping decision-makers benchmark priorities and strategies for the year ahead.
ISMG.Studio will continue its 2025 programming at leading cybersecurity events such as Infosecurity Europe and GovWare, further reinforcing ISMG’s position as the go-to media voice of the cybersecurity industry.
For more information about ISMG.Studio at RSAC™ 2025, visit https://ismg.studio/event/rsa-conference-2025/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
For more information about ISMG.Studio at RSAC™ 2025, visit https://ismg.studio/event/rsa-conference-2025/.
Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
