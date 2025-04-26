Krishen Iyer, Through Proceeds from Managed Benefits Group, Has Founded a Nonprofit Organization, 4-Humans.org. Recognized as a Nonprofit in CA as 4 Humans Inc.
La Jolla, CA, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 4-humans.org is under construction to give people the clear vision of their purpose. While they are actively raising funds through grassroots efforts and engaging with individuals they know, it's now time to expand, provide assistance, and serve. Human trafficking we know about is devastating, yet the things people don't know of may, in fact, be worse as they are underfunded and under-recognized.
The Managed Benefits Group evolved into Mais Consulting, a consulting firm that provides unparalleled services. They are now working on over ten projects to maximize economic viability, structure exclusivity, and set clear goals for either creating legacy wealth or preparing for sale; they support both paths. Given that Krishen Iyer founded 4 Humans Inc. (DBA 4-humans.org), one of the ten companies presently under development, this is a non-paid endeavor.
This company can be seen at CA SOS Business Entities Lookup.
