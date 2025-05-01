"The Greatest Decade (2024–2034)": New Book by Mary Click Charts a Conscious Future Through the Lens of AI, Ethics, and Human Potential
Author Mary Click releases “The Greatest Decade (2024–2034),” a visionary guide exploring how AI, ethics, and consciousness will shape humanity’s future. Blending strategic foresight with soul-aligned insight, the book calls readers to actively co-create the most important decade of our time.
Columbia, MO, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Click, Futurist, Visionary, and Chief AI Officer, Releases “The Greatest Decade” — A Visionary Roadmap for Humanity’s Future
Mary Click, Founder of The Click Groupe and The CAI Think Tank, has released her new book The Greatest Decade (2024–2034 Is the Most Important Decade for Humanity’s Future) — a powerful guide exploring how artificial intelligence, ethics, and consciousness will shape these important years.
Blending future forecasting with storytelling, Click invites readers to embrace this decade not with fear, but with intention. Through accessible insights, scenario-based examples, and a spiritually grounded tone, the book covers:
AI as an evolving intelligence
Human-AI collaboration
Ethical dilemmas emerging from rapid technological change
The merging of consciousness and tech
How leadership must evolve in an AI-driven world
Click draws from her experience as a strategic advisor, Ayurvedic wellness coach, and AI thought leader to deliver a multidimensional take on humanity’s path forward.
The book is available now in paperback, hard cover, and Kindle formats on Amazon.
Mary Click, Founder of The Click Groupe and The CAI Think Tank, has released her new book The Greatest Decade (2024–2034 Is the Most Important Decade for Humanity’s Future) — a powerful guide exploring how artificial intelligence, ethics, and consciousness will shape these important years.
Blending future forecasting with storytelling, Click invites readers to embrace this decade not with fear, but with intention. Through accessible insights, scenario-based examples, and a spiritually grounded tone, the book covers:
AI as an evolving intelligence
Human-AI collaboration
Ethical dilemmas emerging from rapid technological change
The merging of consciousness and tech
How leadership must evolve in an AI-driven world
Click draws from her experience as a strategic advisor, Ayurvedic wellness coach, and AI thought leader to deliver a multidimensional take on humanity’s path forward.
The book is available now in paperback, hard cover, and Kindle formats on Amazon.
Contact
The Click GroupeContact
Mary Click
573-825-5463
www.theclickgroupe.com/
Mary Click
573-825-5463
www.theclickgroupe.com/
Categories