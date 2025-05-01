"The Greatest Decade (2024–2034)": New Book by Mary Click Charts a Conscious Future Through the Lens of AI, Ethics, and Human Potential

Author Mary Click releases “The Greatest Decade (2024–2034),” a visionary guide exploring how AI, ethics, and consciousness will shape humanity’s future. Blending strategic foresight with soul-aligned insight, the book calls readers to actively co-create the most important decade of our time.