WELLFIT Unveils Heavy-Duty Incline Treadmill: A Smarter, Stronger Fitness Solution for Home Workouts

Heavy-Duty 3.5HP Treadmill with Voice Control, Foldable Design, and 350 lb Capacity Brings the Gym Experience Home. As more Americans prioritize fitness at home, WELLFIT is making it easier — and smarter — to stay on track. The brand’s new Incline Treadmill for Home offers a powerful, space-saving, and technology-driven solution for walkers, joggers, and runners alike.