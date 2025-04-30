Nicky Dare Leads 14th Global Roundtable on Leadership, Sustainability, and Resilience Following Earth Day 2025
International thought leaders converge under Dare’s vision to chart bold new paths for a stronger, more resilient future.
Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a time when sustainability risks are no longer distant warnings but immediate realities, Nicky Dare once again rallies the world's strategic minds at the 14th Global Roundtable, held in alignment with Earth Day 2025.
Hosted virtually, this year's Global Roundtable brings together leaders across industries, continents, and disciplines to confront the real challenges of climate, leadership, disaster risk reduction, and resilience-building head-on.
This event is intentionally held virtually, honoring its global reach and accessibility — a signature of Dare’s original mission launched during the 2020 pandemic: to unite global leaders beyond borders, without barriers. Plans are underway to expand future Roundtables into full in-person conference formats, continuing to evolve this growing global movement.
“Leadership isn’t optional anymore. It’s survival,” said Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE®, a global nonprofit dedicated to disaster risk reduction and grassroots leadership initiatives. “Our systems are being tested harder than ever. It’s not just about adapting — it’s about leading stronger, faster, and smarter with strategic leadership skills.”
This year's agenda tackled urgent topics including:
Strategic leadership through political and environmental turbulence
Greenwashing vs. real sustainability impact
Community resilience and grassroots mobilization
Disaster risk reduction training and crisis management innovations for the next decade
Nicky Dare emphasized that the urgency of leadership extends beyond corporate boardrooms: "Families, small businesses, nonprofits, frontline communities — we are all in the leadership seat now. Waiting is no longer an option."
Participants included global executives, grassroots advocates, sustainability experts, and next-generation entrepreneurs, all aligned around one principle: resilient leadership builds resilient futures.
“This is no longer about disruption. It’s about direction. The noise has passed—now comes the clarity. This is where we stop branding sustainability and start building it.”
— Nicky Dare, Host of the 14th Global Roundtable
The Global Roundtable has become a hallmark event in global sustainability leadership, originally established by Nicky Dare in 2020 as a response to the evolving demands of leadership in times of global crises.
About Nicky Dare: Nicky Dare is a tactical leadership expert, published author, and founder of iDARE®, a nonprofit focused on building resilient communities through disaster risk reduction and strategic leadership initiatives. A FEMA-accredited crisis trainer, she is recognized for her hands-on, real-world approach to empowering individuals and organizations.
For more information about the Global Roundtable and future initiatives, visit www.RoadmapToSustainability.com
Media Contact: support@idarecares.org
