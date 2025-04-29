Boardspan Launches Boardroom Voices Podcast to Spotlight Fresh Thinking in Board Governance

Boardspan’s new podcast, Boardroom Voices, hosted by CEO Abby Adlerman, brings real-world governance insights straight from today’s top board leaders. Early episodes tackle board composition, AI risk, and cybersecurity. Designed for directors and CEOs, the series offers practical advice for navigating today’s biggest boardroom challenges. Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podbean.