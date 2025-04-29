Boardspan Launches Boardroom Voices Podcast to Spotlight Fresh Thinking in Board Governance
Boardspan’s new podcast, Boardroom Voices, hosted by CEO Abby Adlerman, brings real-world governance insights straight from today’s top board leaders. Early episodes tackle board composition, AI risk, and cybersecurity. Designed for directors and CEOs, the series offers practical advice for navigating today’s biggest boardroom challenges. Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podbean.
San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boardspan Inc., the leading provider of board governance solutions, today announced the launch of its new podcast, Boardroom Voices, hosted by Boardspan CEO Abby Adlerman. The series offers a front-row seat to candid, in-depth conversations with today’s most respected boardroom leaders, sharing their perspectives on what it takes to govern effectively in a complex and rapidly changing world.
Designed for directors, CEOs, and governance professionals, Boardroom Voices delivers practical takeaways on the issues that matter most—from building high-performing boards to navigating challenging boardroom topics.
“This podcast is a reflection of the conversations we’re constantly having with leaders who care deeply about delivering exceptional governance,” said Abby Adlerman. “Boardroom Voices creates a space to share those insights more broadly—so others can learn from peers who are leading with purpose, clarity, and conviction.”
Boardroom Voices is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podbean. The first three episodes feature:
Episode 1: Building a High-Performing Board with Tarang Amin
Tarang Amin, Chairman and CEO of e.l.f. Beauty, shares his perspective on board composition, transparency, and creating a culture of thoughtful oversight.
Episode 2: Governing the AI Revolution with Dr. Ayesha Khanna
AI expert Dr. Ayesha Khanna offers a practical framework for board members navigating AI strategy, risk, and ethics.
Episode 3: Cybersecurity as a Boardroom Priority with Bethany Mayer
Cybersecurity leader and deeply experienced board member Bethany Mayer explores how directors can strengthen oversight and crisis readiness in the face of growing cyber risk.
To listen or subscribe, visit Boardroom Voices on Apple Podcasts or Boardroom Voices on Spotify.
About Boardspan
Boardspan raises the bar for board governance initiatives by combining cutting-edge digital capabilities with high-touch consulting services. A leader in board assessments, individual director and CEO evaluations, board succession planning and search, skills and composition analyses, and bespoke advisory work, Boardspan brings deep experience, objectivity, an analytical orientation, and insight-driven recommendations to every engagement. Boardspan works exclusively with boards in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors across all industries. Clients include Salesforce, Autodesk, ADM, Blue Shield of California, Colgate-Palmolive, IR, e.l.f. Beauty, HubSpot, Roblox, KKR, USOPC and the PGA.
Contact
Brenda van Camp-Elmes
707-898-3005
boardspan.com
