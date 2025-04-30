Dallas Founder Lions Club Expands Service and Community Impact Across Dallas
Dallas Founder Lions Club, an award-winning service organization, continues its century-long legacy by expanding vision care, environmental initiatives, and civic engagement programs across Dallas.
Dallas, TX, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Dallas Founder Lions Club, an award-winning and historic service organization, is proud to announce a bold new chapter of growth, leadership, and community impact. With close to 80 active members and a revitalized approach to service, the club continues building on its century-long legacy across Dallas and beyond.
Over the past year, the club has expanded its service initiatives, providing free vision screenings and mobile eye care clinic services at schools and facilities supporting unhoused communities. Members have also organized environmental cleanup efforts at Dallas area parks and supported partnerships like Sleep in Heavenly Peace, delivering beds to children in need.
The Dallas Founder Lions Club also continues to foster leadership and civic education through its dynamic speaker series, hosting influential voices from government, education, healthcare, and business. Recent speakers have included Council Member Omar Narvaez, former Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, Dallas College El Centro President Dr. Bradford Williams, and Dallas County Treasurer Pauline Medrano, among others.
Further extending its legacy of service and leadership, the club recently sponsored the new DFW Indonesian Lions Club Branch, reflecting its ongoing commitment to building diverse service opportunities across North Texas.
Jeff Strater
214-893-1336
https://www.dallasfounderlionsclub.com/
