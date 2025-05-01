Global Sourcing and Investment Summit China – June 2025
The Ireland Sino Institute and Chinese partners will host the Global Sourcing & Investment Summit (GSIS) in Beijing, Langfang, Tianjin, and Dalian, from June 15 - 21, 2025. The summit connects global investors with vetted Chinese suppliers in advanced manufacturing, consumer goods, green tech, and more. Highlights include policy briefings, site tours, gala dinners, and free 5-star accommodation. A preview webinar takes place on May 7 at 10:00 AM Irish Time.
Beijing, China, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a significant move to bolster international economic collaboration, the Ireland Sino Institute, in partnership with key Chinese governmental bodies, has announced the Global Sourcing & Investment Summit (GSIS) scheduled for June 15–21, 2025. The summit will take place across four major economic zones: Beijing, Langfang, Tianjin, and Dalian.
This week-long event aims to bring together global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore opportunities within China's dynamic market. Attendees can expect personalized matchmaking sessions with vetted Chinese suppliers in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, consumer goods, and green technologies.
Additionally, the summit will feature policy briefings on investment laws, tax incentives, and bilateral trade frameworks, providing valuable insights into China's evolving economic landscape.
Guided tours to innovation hubs in Hebei and Dalian will showcase cutting-edge industrial parks specializing in AI, automation, and next-generation production. To facilitate seamless communication, professional English-Chinese interpretation services will be available throughout the event. Evening VIP gala dinners will offer networking opportunities with government officials, trade delegates, and senior executives. Registered participants will also enjoy complimentary five-star accommodation for the duration of the summit.
The GSIS 2025 is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM), the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and the Dalian Commerce Bureau. The Ireland Sino Institute plays a pivotal role in international promotion and coordination, reflecting its commitment to strengthening Ireland-China relations through business, education, culture, tourism, and investment initiatives.
Upcoming Information Webinar
To provide further insights into the summit and opportunities for Irish businesses, the Ireland Sino Institute and Zatino Group are hosting an exclusive online webinar on strategic China business connection opportunities. This virtual session will take place on Wednesday, May 7, at 10:00 AM Irish Time.
Participants will learn how Irish and European companies can effectively diversify supply chains and forge valuable new partnerships in response to escalating US tariffs. The webinar will also showcase more information on the upcoming GSIS 2025, including premium business matchmaking with pre-selected Chinese suppliers, exclusive meetings with government officials, and comprehensive support throughout your journey.
This session is ideal for manufacturing and export-driven businesses seeking to mitigate international trade challenges. Our expert team will provide insights on navigating the Chinese market, understanding regulatory requirements, and maximizing business opportunities.
Access is free, and attendees can join via the Zoom link:
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/81036195885?pwd=P5BqnJZKnhYhsdnS6rKhW6qR6B5S7S.1
Meeting ID: 810 3619 5885
Passcode: 818570
For more information about the summit and registration details, please visit the following sites:
- https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/2025/04/08/chinas-global-sourcing-investment-summit-you-cant-miss/
- https://www.zatino.ie/job/june-2025-gsis-dalian/
Contact
Pat McCarthy
+8613358993352
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu
