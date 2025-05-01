Global Sourcing and Investment Summit China – June 2025

The Ireland Sino Institute and Chinese partners will host the Global Sourcing & Investment Summit (GSIS) in Beijing, Langfang, Tianjin, and Dalian, from June 15 - 21, 2025. The summit connects global investors with vetted Chinese suppliers in advanced manufacturing, consumer goods, green tech, and more. Highlights include policy briefings, site tours, gala dinners, and free 5-star accommodation. A preview webinar takes place on May 7 at 10:00 AM Irish Time.