Fortuna Solutions Group Welcomes Accomplished Acquisition Manager and Military Veteran to the Team

Fortuna Solutions Group, a government contract consulting and professional services firm, has appointed Israel Alvarado as its new Senior Contracts and Procurement Consultant. Alvarado brings 17 years of acquisition experience from the U.S. Navy and Air Force, including expertise in OTAs, international procurement, and complex contract negotiations. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he is recognized for his strategic insights and leadership in procurement and compliance.