Fortuna Solutions Group Welcomes Accomplished Acquisition Manager and Military Veteran to the Team
Fortuna Solutions Group, a government contract consulting and professional services firm, has appointed Israel Alvarado as its new Senior Contracts and Procurement Consultant. Alvarado brings 17 years of acquisition experience from the U.S. Navy and Air Force, including expertise in OTAs, international procurement, and complex contract negotiations. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he is recognized for his strategic insights and leadership in procurement and compliance.
Prosper, TX, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fortuna Solutions Group, a leading government contract consulting and professional services firm, is excited to announce the addition of Israel Alvarado as Senior Contracts and Procurement Consultant. Alvarado brings 17 years of extensive experience in U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force acquisitions, including Navy fleet support, Other Transaction Authority Agreements (OTAs), wartime construction contracts in Afghanistan, international procurement across Western Europe and Africa, and complex research and engineering services throughout the United States.
With a distinguished acquisition career and as a United States Air Force veteran, Alvarado is renowned for his expertise in procurement, negotiation, regulatory compliance, and contract management. Throughout his career, Alvarado has demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate nuanced challenges, foster strong stakeholder relationships, and deliver innovative solutions in some of the most complex environments.
“We are thrilled to have Israel join our team,” said Megan Moore, CEO of Fortuna Solutions Group. “With his wealth of experience and proven ability to deliver results, Israel is the ideal person to help our Clients continue to grow and succeed in today’s ever-evolving market. We look forward to the expertise and strategic insight he will bring to our company.”
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Alvarado is passionate about leveraging his adaptable skill set to drive success within the dynamic private sector. He will play a pivotal role in enhancing procurement processes and strengthening relationships with stakeholders.
Alvarado holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southwestern College and a Master of Business Administration from Argosy University. Throughout his career, Alvarado has earned many awards and accolades, including a Civilian Meritorious Service Medal and commendation from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
For more information about Fortuna Solutions Group, please visit fortunasolutionsgroup.com.
