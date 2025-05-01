Launching ClayboxAI: Empowering Asia’s CXOs with the Region’s First AI Fluency Bootcamp & Executive Advisory
Ecosystm Group today announced the launch of ClayboxAI, a new transformation and advisory venture designed to help business leaders become fluent in artificial intelligence and drive AI-led innovation across their organisations.
With the rapid pace of AI developments leaving many executives feeling behind or overwhelmed, ClayboxAI offers a strategic path forward – starting with its flagship ClayboxAI Fluency Bootcamp This hands-on, jargon-free experience is tailored for senior decision-makers, offering foundational AI understanding, business-relevant use cases, and a transformation framework that empowers confident leadership.
“AI is no longer just a technology conversation – it’s a leadership imperative,” said Parry Singh, Founder of ClayboxAI. “We built ClayboxAI to equip leaders with the fluency, frameworks, and confidence they need to make bold decisions in the AI era – without needing to become coders or data scientists.”
Following the bootcamp, ClayboxAI supports organisations with AI opportunity blueprints, solution design, pilot implementation, and organisation-wide transformation programs.
“ClayboxAI is born out of real-world leadership conversations,” said Amit Gupta, Founder and Group CEO, Ecosystm Group. “This is about creating AI-forward organisations – starting with AI-fluent leadership at the top.”
With a blend of advisory expertise, technical depth, and change management experience, ClayboxAI is poised to become the strategic partner for organisations ready to take meaningful steps in their AI journeys.
To learn more, visit www.claybox.ai
Contact
Chris White
+65 9423 3246
www.ecosystm.io
