Green Shine Industries Corp Expands Global Reach with Premium Commodities
Green Shine Industries Corp expands globally, offering premium seafood, rice, sugar, edible oils, and frozen produce. With operations in the USA, Dubai, India, and Latin America, the company ensures competitive pricing, high-quality sourcing, and exceptional service. Serving wholesalers, cruise lines, and distributors, Green Shine delivers trusted solutions for the growing global demand for food commodities.
Coral Gables, FL, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading exporter of seafood, rice, sugar, edible oils, and frozen fruits targets new international markets.
Green Shine Industries Corp, a U.S.-based supplier of premium food commodities, today announced a major push into new international markets. The company is extending its operational footprint across the United States, the Middle East (Dubai), India, and Latin America to reach a broader global clientele. This expansion comes amid robust worldwide demand for high-quality food ingredients, and by tapping into these growth trends, Green Shine is positioning itself to deliver superior products at highly competitive prices and first-class service.
Seafood: Premium shrimp, fish, and other seafood sourced sustainably from Asia and Latin America, processed to meet strict quality and safety standards.
Rice & Grains: High-grade long-grain, Jasmine, and Basmati rice from U.S. and Indian producers.
Sugar: Refined and raw sugar meeting ICUMSA 150/45 quality specifications for consistent whiteness and purity.
Edible Oils: Quality vegetable, palm, and soybean oils produced to exacting food-grade specifications for global markets.
Frozen Fruits & Vegetables: IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) produce – berries, mango, peas, and more – harvested at peak ripeness, helping to serve year-round demand while retaining flavor and nutrients for foodservice and retail customers.
With a presence in key trade hubs — the United States (North America), Dubai (Middle East), — Green Shine ensures reliable sourcing and efficient logistics. Its U.S. operations tap into major agricultural networks, while its Dubai office serves as a gateway to Europe, Africa, and Asia. Bulk purchasing and optimized shipping across these regions allow Green Shine to achieve economies of scale, translating into competitive pricing without sacrificing quality.
By aligning sourcing strategies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, the company maintains low costs for customers while ensuring product excellence. Green Shine’s global reach is matched by a steadfast commitment to excellent service. The company manages the full export process — from quality inspection to delivery — ensuring reliability and responsiveness for every client.
Its clients include international wholesalers, food distributors, and hospitality groups such as cruise lines and hotels, who rely on Green Shine for a consistent supply of premium ingredients tailored to their specific needs.
Green Shine Industries Corp is ready to serve new markets with energy and professionalism. As global demand for premium food commodities continues to grow, the company’s expanded operations ensure partners worldwide can access top-tier products, outstanding value, and trusted service.
About Green Shine Industries Corp:
Green Shine Industries Corp is a privately held exporter of food commodities. The company sources premium seafood, grains, sugars, edible oils, and frozen produce from leading production regions and delivers them worldwide. Its mission is to provide the highest quality products at competitive prices with exceptional customer service and integrity.
Contact
Juan Sagastume
305-725-9524
greenshineindustries.com
