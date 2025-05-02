WELLFIT Launches Space-Saving 10% Incline Walking Pad with Smart App Integration and Silent Operation
WELLFIT today announced the launch of its latest product: a 10% incline under-desk walking pad designed for home and office environments. The new treadmill combines space efficiency, low-noise operation, and intelligent functionality to support users seeking a convenient, low-impact fitness experience in compact settings.
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The device features a 2.5-horsepower silent motor, capable of supporting speeds from 0.5 to 4 mph with 15 adjustable levels. A manual 10% incline allows users to increase exercise intensity without increasing speed, making it suitable for steady-state walking, incline training, or rehabilitation routines. The unit requires no assembly and is immediately usable out of the box.
Key features include:
Smart Voice and App Control: Compatible with the WELLFIT App and Kinomap, the treadmill allows voice-activated control and access to structured training programs without a subscription.
Compact and Portable: With a profile height of 3.46 inches and built-in wheels, the walking pad is optimized for storage under beds, couches, or desks.
Enhanced Safety and Comfort: The treadmill includes a five-layer anti-slip walking belt and eight silicone shock absorbers to reduce noise and minimize joint impact.
Real-Time Data Monitoring: An integrated LED display shows speed, time, distance, and calories. A wireless remote enables manual control for additional flexibility.
The WELLFIT walking pad is available in two configurations—with or without a handle—and is currently priced at $199.99 on Amazon.
“Consumer interest in under-desk fitness solutions continues to rise, particularly among remote workers and individuals in small living spaces,” said a WELLFIT spokesperson. “This product is engineered to address those needs with quiet operation, compact storage, and intelligent features that enhance exercise compliance.”
The product is available for purchase online through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1V9Y8Q5.
About WELLFIT
WELLFIT is a health-forward fitness brand focused on designing smart, compact workout solutions tailored for modern home life. With a mission to empower individuals — especially women and families — to embrace daily movement, WELLFIT transforms any corner into a wellness zone.
Media Contact:
Ethan Cooper
dreamer@uswellfit.com
+1 7135890078
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1V9Y8Q5
