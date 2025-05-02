WELLFIT Launches Smart 15% Incline Treadmill to Redefine Home Fitness for Modern Households

WELLFIT, a leading brand in home fitness innovation, today announced the release of its latest high-performance treadmill — the WELLFIT 15 Auto Incline Smart Treadmill — designed to bring professional-level workouts into the comfort of home. Engineered for women, families, and busy professionals, the new model combines smart functionality, premium cushioning, and compact convenience in one sleek, foldable unit.