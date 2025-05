WELLFIT Launches Smart Incline Treadmill for Home and Office Fitness in Small Spaces

New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The new treadmill combines functionality with compact design, offering both walking and light running modes. With a foldable safety handle and no assembly required, it enables users to transition between working and exercising without compromising space or convenience.Product Highlights:Incline Capability: Supports up to a 10% incline for increased workout intensity.Dual-Speed Mode: Operates at 1–2.8 mph when folded and up to 5 mph with the handlebar raised, accommodating walking and jogging.Smart Controls: Compatible with the WELLFIT App and Kinomap. Users can control the treadmill via app or Bluetooth remote. Voice command support is available through the WELLFIT App.Quiet 2.5HP Motor: Designed for low-noise environments, with a maximum user weight of 265 lbs.Shock Absorption and Safety: Equipped with a five-layer anti-slip belt and eight silicone shock absorbers to reduce joint impact.Compact and Portable: Fully assembled out of the box. Lightweight frame with built-in wheels allows for easy storage under furniture or in tight spaces.LED Display: Real-time tracking of speed, time, distance, and calories burned.The WELLFIT incline treadmill is now available on Amazon at a retail price of $249.99.“Our latest treadmill reflects WELLFIT’s commitment to delivering practical fitness solutions for modern lifestyles,” said a WELLFIT spokesperson. “As more individuals seek flexible, at-home wellness tools, we continue to focus on intelligent, compact equipment that enhances everyday routines without sacrificing performance.”About WELLFITWELLFIT is a health-forward fitness brand focused on designing smart, compact workout solutions tailored for modern home life. With a mission to empower individuals — especially women and families — to embrace daily movement, WELLFIT transforms any corner into a wellness zone.