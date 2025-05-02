WELLFIT Launches Smart Incline Treadmill for Home and Office Fitness in Small Spaces
WELLFIT, a developer of compact fitness solutions, today announced the launch of its latest incline under-desk treadmill designed for home offices, apartments, and small living spaces. Featuring a 10% incline, quiet operation, and integrated smart controls, the treadmill meets the growing demand for efficient in-place fitness during work-from-home routines.
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new treadmill combines functionality with compact design, offering both walking and light running modes. With a foldable safety handle and no assembly required, it enables users to transition between working and exercising without compromising space or convenience.
Product Highlights:
Incline Capability: Supports up to a 10% incline for increased workout intensity.
Dual-Speed Mode: Operates at 1–2.8 mph when folded and up to 5 mph with the handlebar raised, accommodating walking and jogging.
Smart Controls: Compatible with the WELLFIT App and Kinomap. Users can control the treadmill via app or Bluetooth remote. Voice command support is available through the WELLFIT App.
Quiet 2.5HP Motor: Designed for low-noise environments, with a maximum user weight of 265 lbs.
Shock Absorption and Safety: Equipped with a five-layer anti-slip belt and eight silicone shock absorbers to reduce joint impact.
Compact and Portable: Fully assembled out of the box. Lightweight frame with built-in wheels allows for easy storage under furniture or in tight spaces.
LED Display: Real-time tracking of speed, time, distance, and calories burned.
The WELLFIT incline treadmill is now available on Amazon at a retail price of $249.99.
“Our latest treadmill reflects WELLFIT’s commitment to delivering practical fitness solutions for modern lifestyles,” said a WELLFIT spokesperson. “As more individuals seek flexible, at-home wellness tools, we continue to focus on intelligent, compact equipment that enhances everyday routines without sacrificing performance.”
About WELLFIT
WELLFIT is a health-forward fitness brand focused on designing smart, compact workout solutions tailored for modern home life. With a mission to empower individuals — especially women and families — to embrace daily movement, WELLFIT transforms any corner into a wellness zone.
Contact
WELLFITContact
