WELLFIT Launches Smart Incline Treadmill for Home and Office Fitness in Small Spaces

WELLFIT, a developer of compact fitness solutions, today announced the launch of its latest incline under-desk treadmill designed for home offices, apartments, and small living spaces. Featuring a 10% incline, quiet operation, and integrated smart controls, the treadmill meets the growing demand for efficient in-place fitness during work-from-home routines.