Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2025 SmallSat & Space Access Summit
National Harbor, MD, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics at the 8th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on June 25-26, 2025. The Summit will convene key experts, decision-makers, and innovators from across DHS, IC, Government, & Industry for in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in commercial and government small satellite projects, launch capabilities, and space access solutions.
The global small satellite market is expected to grow by $3.73 billion from 2023 to 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.78%. As adversaries seek to counter the U.S. advantage in space, DoD and the Military services are increasingly focused on deploying large constellations of small satellites to enhance space superiority and strengthen national security.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
Shaping the Future of SmallSats to Expand the DoD’s Technological Advantage in the Space Domain: Dr. Bryan N. Dorland, ST, Principal Director for Space Technology, OUSD(R&E)/OASD(CT)
Maintaining Competitive Endurance by Leveraging SmallSats in the Space Domain: Dr. Kelly Hammett, SES, Director & PEO, Space Rapid Capabilities Office
Leading AFRL R&D Efforts to Enable More Precise & Effective Movement of Spacecraft: Dr. Seth Lacy, ST, Senior Scientist, Space Mobility & Precision Maneuver, Air Force Research Lab
Fireside Chat: Overcoming Challenges of Rapid Demand for SmallSat Production: Col Alexander Rasmussen, USA, Chief Capability Officer, SDA
Panel: Propelling the Future of Space Access & SmallSat Operations: Col Eric Zarybnisky, USSF, Director, Office of Space Launch, NRO and Lt Col Aaron Stevenson, USSF, Deputy Director, Commercial Space Office
Protecting & Assuring Reliable & Resilient Military Satellite Communications: Col Jeffrey Weisler, USSF, Commander, Space Delta 8
Ensuring Reliable & Efficient Launch Capabilities Across the NASA Enterprise: Bradley Smith, Director of Launch Services for Space Operations, NASA
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/
