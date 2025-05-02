AffinIT Secures $600,000 Funding Round to Accelerate Growth in Managed IT Services
AffinIT, a managed IT services provider, secured $600K funding to expand its AI-powered platform for small and mid-market companies. Founded in 2024, AffinIT offers end-user support, network management, cybersecurity and cloud solutions. The funding will support growth and product development after a year of 100% revenue growth.
Cranbury, NJ, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AffinIT, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services for small and mid-market companies, today announced the successful closing of a $600,000 funding round. The investment was led by group of individual investors.
The new capital will fuel AffinIT's expansion, accelerate product development, and enhance the company's AI-powered service delivery platform to meet growing demand from small and mid-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade IT management solutions.
"This strategic investment validates our vision and approach to transforming how mid-market companies leverage technology," said Darek Hahn, CEO of AffinIT. "As organizations increasingly rely on complex digital infrastructures, our proactive, customized IT management solutions have proven essential to their operational success. With this funding, we'll expand our reach and continue innovating our service offerings to help more companies turn IT challenges into strategic advantages."
Founded in 2024, AffinIT has established itself as a trusted technology partner to clients across manufacturing, logistics, financial services and professional services sectors. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes network management, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and 24/7 technical support, all delivered through a platform that combines automation with personalized service.
"Small and Mid-market companies today face the same complex IT challenges as enterprises but without the resources to build robust internal teams," said AffinIT Chairperson, David Barnett. "AffinIT's innovative approach bridges this gap with scalable, high-touch solutions that deliver measurable ROI.”
This funding round follows a year of significant accomplishments for AffinIT, including 100% year-over-year revenue growth and the launch of their enhanced network operations center. The company plans to use the capital to increase market penetration and add additional technical and customer success positions over the next 12 months.
