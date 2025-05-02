Defense Strategies Institute Announces Speaker Lineup for 2025 Digital Engineering for Defense Summit
Washington, DC, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) is proud to unveil the distinguished speaker lineup for the 3rd Annual Digital Engineering for Defense Summit, scheduled for June 25–26, 2025, at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. This premier event will convene leaders from Department of Defense, federal agencies, industry, and academia to advance the modernization of defense engineering and acquisition through digital transformation.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Elmer L. Roman, SES – Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Mission Integration, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)
- Lily Arcusa, SES – Director of Engineering and Technical Management, Chief Engineer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)
- Rear Admiral Peter D. Small, USN – Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander of Naval Systems, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)
- Daniel Hettema – Director, Digital Engineering, Modeling & Simulation, OUSD R&E
- Kyle Hurst – Director, Digital Transformation Office, Department of the Air Force
- Terry Hill– Digital Engineering Program Manager, HQ Office of the Chief Engineer, NASA
- Brian Kozola– Professor of Systems Engineering, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)
- Ben Jimenez– Digital Engineering Lead, MITRE
Attendees Will Engage in Discussions on Critical Topics Such as:
- Leveraging digital tools to transform DoD's approach to integrated mission success.
- Championing digital engineering strategies, policies, and practices across the DoD.
- Utilizing digital transformation to support Air Force acquisitions and materiel management.
- Transforming test and evaluation processes to be faster, more reliable, and efficient through digital engineering.
- Advancing digital engineering efforts to deliver capabilities to the warfighter with speed and agility.
This Summit aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders to share best practices and overcome barriers to digital engineering adoption. With a focus on integrating tools like modeling and simulation, digital twins, digital threads, and AI/ML, the event will highlight emerging technologies transforming defense systems' design, development, acquisition, and lifecycle management.
Registration is open, with complimentary attendance for DoD and federal employees. Please note that the summit is closed to the press and recordings are not permitted.
For more information and to register, visit the official event website: digitalengineering.dsigroup.org.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Elmer L. Roman, SES – Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Mission Integration, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)
- Lily Arcusa, SES – Director of Engineering and Technical Management, Chief Engineer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)
- Rear Admiral Peter D. Small, USN – Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander of Naval Systems, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)
- Daniel Hettema – Director, Digital Engineering, Modeling & Simulation, OUSD R&E
- Kyle Hurst – Director, Digital Transformation Office, Department of the Air Force
- Terry Hill– Digital Engineering Program Manager, HQ Office of the Chief Engineer, NASA
- Brian Kozola– Professor of Systems Engineering, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)
- Ben Jimenez– Digital Engineering Lead, MITRE
Attendees Will Engage in Discussions on Critical Topics Such as:
- Leveraging digital tools to transform DoD's approach to integrated mission success.
- Championing digital engineering strategies, policies, and practices across the DoD.
- Utilizing digital transformation to support Air Force acquisitions and materiel management.
- Transforming test and evaluation processes to be faster, more reliable, and efficient through digital engineering.
- Advancing digital engineering efforts to deliver capabilities to the warfighter with speed and agility.
This Summit aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders to share best practices and overcome barriers to digital engineering adoption. With a focus on integrating tools like modeling and simulation, digital twins, digital threads, and AI/ML, the event will highlight emerging technologies transforming defense systems' design, development, acquisition, and lifecycle management.
Registration is open, with complimentary attendance for DoD and federal employees. Please note that the summit is closed to the press and recordings are not permitted.
For more information and to register, visit the official event website: digitalengineering.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Categories