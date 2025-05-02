Shreekant Patil Empowers Vocational Trainers with Entrepreneurship Insights at JSS Nashik Workshop

Shreekant Patil, Startup India mentor and Senior Consultant at NP Council, conducted a Capacity Building Workshop for 35 vocational trainers from Nashik's rural regions on 28 March, 2025. The workshop was organized by Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Nashik, as part of the Skill India initiative. JSS, under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, focuses on improving self-employment opportunities and skill development in rural areas.