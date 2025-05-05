Fibion Introduces Helix: Pioneering Wearable for HRV, Sleep, and Activity Monitoring
Jyväskylä, Finland, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fibion, a leader in measurement solutions for sleep, circadian rhythm, sedentary behavior, and physical activity research, announces the launch of Fibion Helix, an innovative wearable designed for precise monitoring of heart rate variability (HRV), sleep patterns, and physical activity heart rate variability (HRV), sleep patterns, and physical activity.
Researchers often face a dilemma when selecting wearable devices: So many consumer-focused offer user-friendly interfaces but lack full data access, customizability, and scientific accuracy.
Fibion Helix bridges this gap, offering an easy-to-use, scientifically validated wearable that combines the best aspects of consumer devices with the research-grade accuracy and open data access essential for scientific studies.
"With Fibion Helix, we bring validated optical HRV measurement to researchers in a way that balances ease of use, high compliance, and scientific rigor. Many research devices are designed for data collection but not for participant experience. Fibion Helix changes this by offering a discreet, comfortable wearable that maximizes adherence while giving researchers full access to the data they need," said Dr. Arto Pesola, Chief Scientific Officer of Fibion.
Key Features of Fibion Helix
- Comfortable Design – Lightweight and discreet, ensuring high participant adherence during long-term studies.
- Participant App – Facilitates easy data synchronization and offers real-time feedback to participants, improving engagement.
- Cloud Platform – Provides structured data access and simplifies study compliance tracking, making research workflows more efficient.
- Comprehensive Data Access – Offers raw HRV signals, movement, and sleep data through SDK and API, allowing for tailored research applications.
Applications Across Research Fields
Fibion Helix is suitable for various research domains, including:
- HRV and Stress Analysis – Evaluating autonomic nervous system function and cardiac health.
- Physical Activity Studies – Delivering detailed movement data for exercise science and biomechanics research.
- Sleep Research – Enabling accurate sleep-wake detection and analysis of circadian rhythms.
- Longitudinal Health Studies – Supporting extended research with customizable data collection protocols.
More Information
For more details, visit @web.fibion.com/helix/ or request a quotation @web.fibion.com/get-a-quote/
Dr. Olli Tikkanen, CEO
Fibion Oy
Phone: +41782105287
Email: @olli.tikkanen@fibion.com
Website: https://web.fibion.com/
