Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between FPS Technologies Inc. and Cintas Corporation
Oklahoma City, OK, May 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of FPS Technologies Inc. to Cintas Corporation.
FPS Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative fire protection and safety systems solutions headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and compliance, the company specializes in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced fire suppression and detection systems across various industries. They also provide 24/7 emergency services. Their experienced team is dedicated to delivering customized, code-compliant solutions that protect people, property, and operations.
Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Mason, Ohio, specializing in providing comprehensive business services to over one million customers across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, and alarm services.
“It is always a pleasure to work on a deal when we can connect a seller with their perfect buyer. We wish both the best in their endeavors moving forward.” - Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
